BARMAGEDDON- (An E-Bar Exclusive) 004: A Constitution Rewritten for Order, Not for Liberty

There is a peculiar habit in young democracies. They rewrite their constitutions not when liberty is openly threatened, but when authority feels insufficiently secure. The Constitution of Sierra Leone (Amendment) Act, 2025, arrives not as a trumpet of freedom but as a whisper of administrative reassurance. It promises reform. It delivers control. It advertises inclusion. It manufactures obedience.

This is not the language of tyranny. It is something far more dangerous. It is the language of managerial democracy.

The Amendment Act is dressed in the vocabulary of professionalism, efficiency, stability, and modernization. These words are always attractive. They are also the first refuge of power when liberty becomes inconvenient. One must therefore read this amendment not with patriotic gratitude but with constitutional suspicion.

Let us begin with the Electoral Commission. The Search and Nomination Committee appears noble, pluralistic, and participatory. Yet committees do not remove influence. They distribute it. And when politically aligned, distributed influence becomes indistinguishable from centralized control. Independence is not created by numbers. It is created by courage. The amendment regulates appointments but says little about resistance. It manages procedure but avoids character.

The Commission is now more decorated, not necessarily more defiant.

Then we arrive at the regulation of political parties. The power to deregister parties that fail to win elections is presented as a matter of administrative hygiene. But democracy is not a competition for the survival of the largest. It is also an incubator for the vulnerable. A political party does not exist to win. It exists to represent. When the state decides which voices deserve to continue speaking, pluralism quietly expires while order congratulates itself.

A democracy that trims its parties is a democracy that fears disagreement.

The gender quota is commendable in spirit and overdue in practice. Yet even here, the amendment reflects a pattern. It promises representation without restructuring the power structures that suppress it. It celebrates inclusion while leaving political hierarchies untouched. It offers women seats without guaranteeing them authority.

Proportional representation follows. Another noble concept. Another dangerous consequence. It strengthens parties. It weakens citizens. It turns representatives into delegates of leadership rather than advocates for communities. It replaces geographical accountability with organizational loyalty. The voter becomes a statistic. The party becomes the master.

And then comes the executive transition clause, the amendment’s most admirable provision. Here, for once, power is genuinely restrained. Here, democracy breathes. It is the exception that proves the rule.

The amendment then accelerates judicial timelines in election petitions. Speed is celebrated as stability. Yet justice is not a race. Democracy is not preserved by hurried verdicts but by credible ones. When courts are instructed to move quickly in politically sensitive matters, they are not being empowered. They are being pressured.

And beneath all these provisions runs a quiet current. The amendment does not expand citizen power. It rearranges institutional power. It does not increase public control. It refines administrative control. It does not democratize authority. It bureaucratizes authority.

This amendment is not authoritarian. It is more refined and therefore more dangerous. It is technocratic dominance disguised as democratic maintenance.

The citizen is nowhere in this document except as a number, a quota, a percentage, or a voter. The citizen does not deliberate. The citizen does not supervise. The citizen does not restrain. Institutions restrain each other while the public watches politely from the gallery.

The Constitution, which once stood as a barricade between the state and the citizen, is slowly being converted into a manual for managing citizens efficiently.

There is a difference between stability and liberty. Stability is comfortable. Liberty is inconvenient. Stability likes quiet. Liberty tolerates noise. Stability adores order. Liberty survives on dissent.

This amendment has chosen stability.

It does not suppress democracy. It administers it. It does not silence opposition. It regulates it. It does not abolish competition. It curates it. It does not deny freedom. It schedules it.

And this is precisely why it must be read with unease.

A democracy does not die when soldiers arrive. It dies when citizens are no longer necessary.

The Constitution of Sierra Leone (Amendment) Act, 2025 may strengthen institutions, but it risks undermining the very spirit that justifies their existence. It may bring efficiency, but it threatens courage. It may produce order, but it risks suffocating liberty.

A republic should fear chaos less than it fears obedience. For chaos can be argued with, but obedience cannot.

If Sierra Leone’s constitutional future is to be worthy of its painful past, it must remember one principle above all others. Constitutions exist not to make governance easier, but to make power harder.

Any amendment that forgets this is not reforming democracy. It is domesticating it.