Beyond Inspiration: Mining Governance in Sierra Leone and the Missed Lessons of Simandou 2040

On 12 November 2025, I read with interest an op-ed reflection shared on WhatsApp by Sierra Leone’s Honourable Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Julius Daniel Mattai, titled “Mining a Shared Destiny: Sierra Leone Draws Inspiration from Simandou 2040.” The Minister’s piece was thoughtful and optimistic, celebrating regional solidarity. The recent launch of Simandou 2040 in Guinea—attended by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio—marked a defining moment for Africa, showing how political vision, sound legislation, and transparent partnerships can transform natural resources into sustainable prosperity. The Minister wrote, “I woke up this morning truly inspired and filled with renewed conviction in the power of African cooperation, shared destiny, and responsible resource stewardship.” Inspiration, however, must lead to action. For Sierra Leone, the task is to move beyond admiration to adaptation—translating Guinea’s success into practical reforms that strengthen our governance frameworks.

Sierra Leoneans have already played their part: they have voted, trusted, and waited. It is now the government’s turn to refine strategies, not speeches. The mining sector requires not reflection but action—clear, measurable roadmaps showing how lessons from Simandou 2040 will shape domestic policy, institutional reform, and infrastructure development. What measures will enhance Sierra Leone’s participation in mining ventures through credible sovereign-equity models? How might the Tonkolili–Pepel rail corridor evolve into a modern, multi-user system like Guinea’s 640-kilometre Simandou railway? Which policies will move beneficiation and value addition from rhetoric to reality? These questions should guide constructive reform and accountable mineral governance.

The Minister rightly observes that Guinea’s progress rests on strong institutions and transparent partnerships. Laws alone are not enough—they must be enforced, monitored, and supported by capable institutions. Sierra Leone’s Mines and Minerals Development Act (2022) offers a sound foundation, but its promise depends on implementation. Agencies such as the National Minerals Agency (NMA) need autonomy, resources, and independence to serve as credible regulators. Strengthened oversight, public contract disclosure, and real-time audits of royalties and taxes would enhance both investor confidence and public trust.

Equally vital is empowering the Sierra Leone Mining Holding Company (SLMHC) to engage credibly in major projects. With the right technical, financial, and managerial capacity, the state can move from a passive supplier to a strategic co-owner of its mineral wealth. Guinea’s 15-percent equity stake in Simandou illustrates assertive but balanced participation that safeguards sovereignty while maintaining investor confidence. Sierra Leone should adopt similar models, ensuring fair ownership structures and transparency regarding state equity in projects like Tonkolili.

Infrastructure underscores the link between policy and prosperity. The Simandou railway is more than a mine-to-port route—it is a national artery connecting communities, markets, and opportunities. Likewise, Sierra Leone’s Tonkolili–Pepel line could deliver broad-based growth if modernized and opened to multiple users. Integrating mining logistics with agriculture, trade, and manufacturing would ensure infrastructure serves national development, not just extraction. Technical cooperation with Guinea could accelerate these upgrades and demonstrate Sierra Leone’s commitment to inclusive, forward-looking growth.

Public engagement and fiscal discipline are equally essential to credibility. Questions about the size and composition of official delegations to international events are legitimate. While regional collaboration matters, such missions should be purposeful, efficient, and outcomes-focused. A lean, targeted delegation signals professionalism, respects public resources, and underscores that Sierra Leone values results over ceremony.

As the Minister notes, Guinea’s success also rests on institutional credibility—predictable laws, transparent governance, and a judiciary that commands confidence. For Sierra Leone, strengthening the rule of law is paramount. Investors commit where contracts are upheld, disputes are resolved fairly, and legal frameworks are consistent. Building a judiciary that inspires both domestic and international confidence demands investment in capacity, timely adjudication of commercial cases, and consistent application of mining and investment laws. When both citizens and investors trust the system, confidence and sustainable investment follow.

The Minister’s reflection reignites an essential national conversation: how can Sierra Leone transform mining potential into tangible outcomes? The answer lies in aligning vision with velocity—ensuring that inspiration becomes reform. Simandou 2040 offers lessons beyond iron ore or bauxite; its true message is that transformation rests on discipline, accountability, and institutional strength. Policies must be enforceable, practical, and measurable.

Sierra Leone’s mining sector requires balance—neither reckless nationalism that deters investors nor blind dependency that compromises sovereignty. What is needed is predictability, transparency, and fairness in governance, ensuring that every tonne exported contributes to jobs, infrastructure, and dignity for citizens. If His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio’s government truly intends to “mine destiny,” it must do so with strategic clarity, institutional discipline, and public accountability.

Until inspiration becomes institution and speeches become systems, Sierra Leone risks remaining a spectator to the achievements of its neighbours. Yet, the potential for transformation is unmistakable. By learning from Guinea while tailoring solutions to local realities, Sierra Leone can craft a mining sector that delivers not only economic growth but also social equity, infrastructure development, and national pride.

The lessons of Simandou 2040 are clear: political will, robust institutions, transparent partnerships, and judicial integrity underpin successful mining-led development. Sierra Leone possesses the mineral endowment and human capital to achieve similar outcomes. What is required now is decisive action—converting admiration into adaptation, reflection into reform, and inspiration into tangible results. Leadership in the mining sector is measured not by rhetoric or regional trips, but by the systems strengthened and the prosperity delivered to citizens.

In conclusion, while the Minister’s reflection is a thoughtful acknowledgment of regional progress, Sierra Leone must move from inspiration to execution. We must refine strategies, strengthen institutions, enhance transparency, and ensure that mining becomes a tool of national transformation. Only through deliberate and disciplined governance can Sierra Leone fully leverage its mineral wealth, achieve shared prosperity, and author its own story of success in Africa’s mining landscape.