Burkina Faso: The Machiavellian Threat to African Leaders.

Captain Ibrahim Traore took power in Burkina Faso on 30th September 2022, citing former President Paul Henri-Damiba’s inability to deal with the country’s worsening armed uprising as the raison d’etre for his military intervention. Paul Henri-Damiba, who had also ousted his predecessor Rock Kabore on 24th January, used the same excuse to overthrow him.

Instantly, Traore’s “power grab” faced criticism, antagonism and condemnation from the usual suspects. ECOWAS and other western countries shackled his country with the usual embargoes, in a bid to force him to relinquish power. Meanwhile, Traore had said during an interview with French State broadcaster RFI, that an agreement with ECOWAS for a national conference will be held to appoint a civilian or military interim leader to oversee a return to civilian rule by the end of 2024. He embarked on his vision to restore the black consciousness and empowerment of the Burkinabe, in the land of upright people. He severed ties and expelled the colonial master, France. The ghost and echoes of Thomas Sankara returned to the political and social landscape of Africa. Sankara was reincarnated, at last.

Fast forward to 2025 and Traore is fast becoming the envy of many African leaders, as the litmus test, the barometer and thermometer of “leadership in Africa”. It is understandable if some see him as a threat now to their regimes. It is understandable but totally unacceptable and unforgivable if they wish and see a regime change as their new found past time. In the last 21 months, he has accomplished the following and many more:

-Agricultural modernisation: He has reintroduced a mechanised approach to agriculture and this has seen the distribution of 400 tractors, 714 motorcycles, 710 motor pumps, 239 tillers and many other agricultural tools/machinery.

-The nationalisation and domestic processing of gold: Burkina Faso’s gold is no longer processed abroad. He renationalised the gold mines to increase production and GDP to the national coffers

-Infrastructural and sustainable development: Road construction, the Samendeni Hydro Electric Dam project, the production of electric vehicles etc.

-Advancing Global connectivity: The Ouagadougu-Donsin Airport aims to cater for 1 million passengers to boost tourism and trade when completed this year.

The recent formalisation of ECOZIT (exit from ECOWAS) by the Alliance of Sahel States-AES (Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso) has sent shock waves across the region, thereby intentionally questioning whether the Bloc is fit for purpose. It might be too early to make a conclusive assessment of Traore’s reign. However, if a chick that will grow into a cock is spotted the very day it is hatched, then Burkinabes should be hopeful. Judging from history, there is an understandable distrust for military regimes. They enter the political scene in military camouflage (pardon the pun), only to undergo a metamorphosis into civilian rule. History shows us that they become power drunk, despotic and tend to spend develop allergic reactions to relinquish power. Despite these trepidations, Traore continues to command admiration and respect right across the continent. This is especially so, among the WhatsApp and other social media generation, as YouTube and other outlets continue to glorify his accomplishments daily.

Interestingly, Traore dresses in military fatigue with a sidearm. He fist bumps instead of shake hands. Surrounded by a small battalion of well-trained comrades, he changes his travelling schedules and plans with the regularity of his heartbeat. These extreme security measures show that he trusts no one and that he will die fighting if any one tries to take him out. Who can blame him, when the events of October 15, 1987, Sankara’s assassination are still fresh in the memory? When he attended the inauguration of Ghana’s president, John Mahama on January7, this year, Traore broke every diplomatic, political and security protocol with his pistol by his side, emphasising his double -edged conviction, “I don’t trust anyone and I’ll die fighting if you try to kill me”.

It has been reported that he has survived over 200 coup attempts since taking power. At this rate, Traore qualifies to be on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as an endangered species. Traore’s admirers see him as a leader of action and vision. His leadership has been characterised by his focus on solving structural problems, prioritizing domestic problems and rejecting the dependence on foreign aid. He believes in the resilience, the values and the potential of the African continent and its people. He wants his people to eat what they grow and grow what they eat. He believes that empowering his people is the best way to achieve political, economic and social emancipation. What Traore is demonstrating to the world and Africa is the belief in the possibility of the impossible. In contrast, is Traore shining the light on others? If so, now you know why he might come across as paranoid to others. In reality, he’s just confidently pragmatic

Captain Ibrahim Traore VS democracy.

He has achieved so much in such a short space of time. Despite his accomplishments, some still question the constitutionality of his Leadership. Some see him as a usurper, while others in the majority see him as a liberator. There is no doubt that his popularity is unsettling many African leaders, who see him as a threat to their positions. As proof, he received the loudest applause at the inauguration ceremony of the Ghanaian President John Mahama. It is conceivably plausible that some African leaders would, like the late Felix Houphouet- Boigny did to Sankara, willingly contrive and connive to ferment, orchestrate and facilitate a coup or insurrection against Traore. If social media is anything to go by, Traore will trounce any African president in the popularity stakes hands down today, even in their own backyard. Not many African leaders would be confident to invite him for a state visit. Why?

Nevertheless, many understandably prefer democratic rule and all its procedural glory to other forms of governance. Conventional wisdom sees Democracy under God, as the government of the people, by the people, and for the people who should not perish from the earth. The recent re-election of Donald Trump shows that despite its lofty ideals, democracy is in the throes of a political crisis across the world. The paradoxical ironies of democracy is in full view. The same democracy that empowered Trump with EXECUTIVE POWERS, is now being wielded with the proficiency of dictators, despots and demagogues.

This gives credence to what Socrates said about democracy 2000 years ago; that democracy must fall because it will try to tailor to everyone. He said that democracy must fall because it will try to tailor to everyone. The poor will want the wealth of the rich, and democracy will give it to them. Young people will want to be respected as elderly and democracy will give it to them.

Trump Vs Traore?

Unlike Donald Trump or other “democratically” elected leaders, would the Burkinabes care about democracy, if Traore continues to deliver for his people? As long as he continues to improve the lives of his people, would Burkinabes care how he became their leader? In choosing Traore, are the Burkinabes going Machiavellian? With the level of disillusionment in democracy and democratic principles as personified by many African leaders, would anyone blame anyone for embracing the likes of Ibrahim Traore and the 14 others? As Trump continues to personify the fall of democracy, it is ironically coincidental that his policy of mass deportation has unwittingly solidified and reinforced the visions, aims and beliefs of Traore about Africa and Africans?

Trump’s administration continues to stage the deportations in the full glare of the world with the media in tow. The human rights, dignity, freedom and welfare of immigrants are sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. Sadly but shamefully ironically, our leaders never miss the photo ops at the airports, as they receive their countrymen as chief usherettes back to their respective home countries. While they continue to clamour for slavery reparations, an event that took place over 400 years ago, how many will take responsibility for the current voluntary slavery that we are selling ourselves into?

Should African leaders take responsibility and ask for forgiveness?

How many of our leaders would admit that their policies, governance or the lack of governance, their corrupt practices, tribalism, and general lack of vision are responsible for sending millions into the diaspora in the first place? Who should pay reparations for the voluntary slavery that took place and continues to take place since independence of the continent? Is it not the belief in ourselves, the empowerment, the black consciousness, ethos of self-reliance and dignity of the African, that Sekou Toure, Leopold S Senghor, Samora Michael, Patrice Lumumba, Kwame Nkrumah, Sankara, Amical Cabral and many more fought for, that the young generation leaders like Traore, Bassirou Faye of Senegal, and leaders of Niger and Mali are trying to replicate and promote in their respective countries? . With the exception of the new young generation leaders, how many would receive their fellow countrymen, in the hope of reintegrating them as part of their developmental agenda?

What does Trump’s mass deportation mean for Africa?

Loathe or like him, Trump’s mass deportation agenda should serve as a wakeup call to us all, but more so for our leaders who should feel indicted in this case. Deportations are ongoing phenomena in every country, but such an official “MASS DEPORTATION order on this scale, should be a reminder that no matter how well you swim beside a crocodile, he is still not your brother. History shows that Trump is not a fan of African leaders. He has rightly or wrongly, consistently expressed disparaging remarks and contempt for them and the continent as a whole. Trump blames the corruption of our leaders for the poverty in the continent. The US presidential inaugurations are usually attended by diplomats such as country ambassadors or foreign ministers to act as representatives and not the foreign leaders. Trump invited China’s Xi Jinping, and other right wing or populist leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Hungary’s Victor Oban, etc. How many African leaders were invited? Tells you all you need to know.

Military leadership is not everyone’s cup of tea, but if any African leader is planning to engage in any nefarious act against Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, please remember that it will be an act of sacrilege against the whole of Africa. So, don’t because his leadership resonates with the WhatsApp generation they will never forgive you. Rather, emulate him for the advancement, development, empowerment, emancipation and the decolonisation of the African mind. He has shown that with its resources, Africa can be fully independent with all its dignity intact.

Don’t forget to turn the lights on when you leave the room.