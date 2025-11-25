CONVERTING MINES MINISTER MATTIA’S OP-ED ON SIMANDOU INTO ACTION

When Minister Julius Daniel Mattia wrote his op-ed on Guinea’s Simandou 2040, he was not just offering congratulations across a friendly border. His words carried the rhythm of an older generation — a gentle yet urgent reminder that nations rise the way young men do, through courage, discipline, and the willingness to learn from those who have gone before. The tone of his reflection echoed the voice of Pa Sesay scolding his wandering son, Gibril: “You nor see you compin. Lansana, Pa Gberie en pekin dae do well; you jus dae siddon pa play play.” And had Gibril not seen the whip resting like a silent proverb in his father’s hand, he would have murmured, “Papa, na you dae play. Look, watin Pa Gberie do way make Lansana soba.”

The op-ed was written in that wise register—half affection, half admonition. It spoke to us not as bureaucrats or citizens, but as children of a house that must now awaken to its responsibilities. Behind its praise lay a simple truth: Africa is moving, and Sierra Leone must not be found sleeping in the doorway of opportunity.

For on that morning of 11 November 2025, when Sierra Leone’s delegation stood before the Morebaya Port in Guinea, they did not witness a mine. They witnessed a nation refusing smallness. Simandou 2040 rose before them like a new constellation: a high-grade ore deposit of rare purity, a railway stretching like a metal spine across the mountains, a deep-water port carved where there was once only ocean wind, a sovereign stake that ensures Guinea sits at its own table of fortune. It was not an industrial project—it was a declaration that African nations can dream in infrastructure, negotiate in steel, and shape their futures with their own hands.

Across the border in Sierra Leone, Tonkolili waits. It is vast, ancient, patient—one of West Africa’s great mineral treasures. Yet, like a river without bridges, its promise eludes us. Its ore lies beneath the ground while ships leave elsewhere, loaded with dreams melted into reality. We export dust and import a fractured destiny. We barter away the future in the pursuit of short-term gains. And so Tonkolili remains a giant wrapped in chains of underinvestment, partial ownership, and infrastructure that begins and ends at the convenience of others.

This is the quiet ache beneath Minister Mattia’s beautiful prose. He wrote not to flatter Guinea, but to stir us. He was speaking to the Cabinet, to the President, to the government entrusted with a mandate that grows shorter with every passing season. His message was simple: The world is changing, and if we do not change with it, our children will one day ask why we watched our inheritance dissolve like morning mist.

In response to that call, I transformed his reflection into a Cabinet Paper—not as a bureaucratic exercise, but as an act of civic insistence. It proposes a future where Sierra Leone no longer stands at the periphery of its own mineral wealth. A future where the state owns a meaningful share of its resources, where ore is processed into value before it leaves our shores, where railways and ports are arteries feeding national prosperity rather than corridors of extraction. A future where Sierra Leone is not a shadow following Guinea, but a partner in Africa’s mineral renaissance.

Across the continent, the rhythm is unmistakable. Angola is straightening the spine of its Lobito Corridor. Tanzania is stretching its industrial limbs toward the ocean. Morocco is sculpting a green-energy future from phosphates and wind. Namibia and Botswana are rewriting the diamond story from cutting rooms to global boardrooms. And now Guinea has carved a new mountain path at Simandou, proving that African ambition does not need Western pity or Eastern permission. It requires only vision—and the courage to walk toward it.

Sierra Leone must decide whether it wishes to join this caravan of transformation or continue waving at it from the roadside. Our minerals are a birthright, but birthright means nothing without stewardship. Potential is only a silent prophecy unless acted upon.

If the government embraces a new minerals framework, Tonkolili could become the beating heart of an industrial corridor stretching from the Sahel to the Atlantic. The Gulf of Guinea could become the new theatre of global iron-ore supply. We could power our smelters. Our ports could ship steel instead of stone. And the children yet unborn could inherit a nation that turned its blessings into buildings, opportunities, and pride.

However, if this vision is presented to the Cabinet and politely ignored, then the country deserves to know who chose caution over courage. History is particularly unkind to leaders who blinked at the moment they were expected to see.

Guinea has moved. The world is moving. And Sierra Leone stands at the fork of two roads—one paved with excuses, the other with resolve. Minister Mattia has offered the first spark. It is the task of leadership to turn that spark into an engine, and the task of a nation to insist—gently but firmly—that the engine must run.

For a country that once set the path for education in West Africa, Sierra Leone deserves a mineral future that does not shrink before its possibilities. A nation that fails to dream will inherit the dreams of others. A nation that fails to plan will live inside other people’s plans. A nation that fails to act will always be acted upon.

The choice is ours, and the hour is now.