A familiar strain of Western political theory has long portrayed African states as inherently incapable of self-government—an outlook that endured both the rhetoric of colonial “civilizing missions” and the administrative experiments that accompanied them. Closely allied to this is a second assumption: that liberal democracy’s ideal citizen is culture-transcending—portable, universally legible, and reliably produced by institutions, regardless of historical injury. Postcolonial experience unsettles both premises. Colonial governance often entrenched hierarchy and extraction, and whatever civic capacities it claimed to cultivate were typically subordinated to the imperatives of rule. Against this backdrop of inherited structures, contested personhood, and uneven political formation, Professor George M. Carew—one of Sierra Leone’s foremost philosophers and diplomats—offers a bracing intervention in “Deliberative Democracy: Replacing Liberal Democracy in Postcolonial Africa” (Sierra Leone Writers Series, 2026).

Carew’s wager is not that Africa needs “more democracy” in the generic sense, but that the dominant template—liberal democracy as it is theorized, exported, and celebrated—often arrives with hidden assumptions that postcolonial societies cannot afford. As Professor Osman Gbla of the political science department of FBC observes, Carew interrogates liberal democracy by returning to the geography that produced it, the history that midwifed it, the homogeneity—sometimes coercive—that stabilized it, and the capitalism that helped market it as a near-universal cure for political development. That framing matters because it shifts the question from moral comparison (“Why can’t postcolonial states behave like ideal liberal states?”) to intellectual honesty (“What did liberal democracy require to become stable where it did, and what happens when those conditions are absent, distorted, or violently interrupted?”). Carew’s answer is unsparing: a theory that treats liberal democracy as destiny is conceptually thin, and a politics that installs it as a ready-made solution can be practically reckless.

The book begins with a genealogy of knowledge. Carew moves from Locke’s social contract to Rousseau’s distinction between the will of all and the general will—between aggregated private interests and the common good—while also engaging Hobbes and selected contemporary theorists to track the anxieties that made order, authority, and stability central to the Western political imagination. Liberal democracy’s ascent, in his telling, is not proof of universality but evidence of contingency: it emerged from particular languages, social conflicts, and institutional battles, and it later travelled the world in the company of power and prestige as much as persuasion. Read this way, “universal” can start to look less like a philosophical conclusion and more like a historical outcome.

From that diagnosis, Carew advances his core claim: the one-size-fits-all ambitions of liberal-democratic export are both politically risky and morally incomplete in postcolonial settings. No two societies share the same concrete experience; therefore, democratic theory must take culture seriously—not as decoration but as the terrain on which citizenship, duty, and legitimacy are negotiated. A crucial target is the idea of the culture-transcending individual, the supposedly neutral subject liberal democracy assumes at its center. Carew argues that this figure—abstract, egoistic, and “universally legible”—can become a weapon. It authorizes a kind of theoretical impatience with communities whose histories have made the civic self more contested: where belonging has been policed, authority has been experienced as predation, and “the state” is not automatically recognized as a moral project.

Carew is particularly compelling when he shows how liberal democracy’s global status is reinforced by an epistemic hierarchy: not only do some institutions count more than others, but some experiences count more than others. He treats the cross-cultural debate as more than a polite academic dispute about “fit.” For him, it is a hegemonic struggle over who gets to define political maturity and rationality in the first place. This is where his discussion of postcoloniality and postmodernity, situated within Eurocentric contexts, bites hardest: experience is coloured, devalued, and rendered suspect, while Western trajectories are quietly cast as the default biography of modern politics. One need not accept every emphasis of this critique to recognize its force. Carew is not pleading for cultural exceptionalism; he is demanding that democratic legitimacy be theorized with historical seriousness.

A second provocation follows: democracy should not be collapsed into the liberal state, or even comfortably paired with liberal society. Carew highlights what he sees as liberal society’s potentially oppressive character and argues that it can be a poor companion for democratic flourishing. What sustains democracy, in his view, is not simply a market-friendly regime of rights and competition, but civility: learned dispositions, shared norms, and practices of mutual recognition that allow disagreement without disintegration. This emphasis is both attractive and demanding. It asks readers to treat democracy as a moral formation rather than merely an institutional procedure. Ballots and constitutions matter, but they do not, by themselves, produce citizens capable of living with one another as political equals.

To make that case, Carew ranges widely across sociology, anthropology, critical theory, and philosophy. The interdisciplinary scope gives the book its intellectual muscle and its density. Many passages are thesis-laden—challenging, even bristling, as if the author expects the reader to “brace up” and sharpen their cognitive skills. In a more impatient age, that ambition can be costly. Yet the difficulty is not ornamental; it reflects the complexity of Carew’s insistence that political life cannot be reduced to institutional design. If liberal democracy often imagines the civic self as something institutions can manufacture on demand, Carew insists that the civic self is formed in histories and communities—through moral education, social obligation, and the everyday disciplines of coexistence.

One of the book’s most useful moves is its engagement with alternative democratic models proposed for divided or fragile societies. Carew examines polyarchy and consociational democracy as contrasting approaches to legitimacy and stability, but he finds both theoretically inadequate in postcolonial contexts. In his reading, their limits include a tendency to reify group interests and aspirations. Instead of cultivating unity through diversity, they can harden identity into permanent bargaining blocs, reducing citizenship to negotiated segmentation and turning the political community into a manager of fixed categories. For readers familiar with the recurring “divide-and-share” logic that can haunt postcolonial politics, Carew’s critique lands with particular urgency: a democracy that endlessly administers difference without building a shared moral horizon risks becoming a sophisticated accounting system rather than a common life.

Deliberative democracy is Carew’s proposed alternative—not as a fashionable term, but as a conceptual advance. He rejects the liberal formulation of an enduring opposition between majoritarian politics and individual autonomy and rights, arguing that deliberation can reorient political legitimacy toward reason-giving, reciprocity, and the search for shared judgments. He advocates a clearer distinction between public and private spheres to restore moral consideration to the public realm, and he stresses that norms must be internalized, not merely obeyed. If democracy is to be more than a procedural ceasefire, citizens must learn to treat one another as interlocutors rather than instruments: people whose reasons matter, not merely their numbers.

This is also where Carew’s discussion of civil society becomes especially salient for African contexts. He recognizes that civil society often appears oppositional—particularly where state legitimacy is thin, and patronage networks are extensive—but he insists on its crucial role in developing democratic citizenship. In environments shaped by clientele relationships and political dependency, civil society can be the schoolhouse of democratic practice: the place where habits of association, public reason, and moral accountability can be cultivated. Carew is sharply critical of liberal aggregate models of democracy that reduce politics to interest-counting and thereby become hostile to democratic ideals. Against that vulnerability, he looks to civil society interventions not as a cure-all, but as a necessary counterweight to the thinness of a democracy understood as mere arithmetic.

Carew’s argument widens again when he turns to the international environment. Postcolonial African states, he suggests, remain vulnerable within an interstate order structured by unequal power—an order in which “international institutions” and a purportedly rule-based system can undermine statehood rather than secure it. The African state, on this account, becomes a renovated state within a global architecture that preserves centre–periphery relationships long after formal independence. Democratization, then, cannot be theorized as though states operate in sealed containers. External pressures, debt regimes, security dependencies, and the reputational politics of “good governance” can shape the space in which domestic legitimacy is negotiated.

This move is one of the book’s strengths. It refuses a convenient moralism that blames postcolonial states for failing to achieve ideals while ignoring the environment in which they attempt to do so. At the same time, it raises the book’s most pressing practical question. If democratization depends on internal civic formation and external structural reform, where does agency concentrate? What can citizens and reformers reasonably do first when they cannot vote their way out of international asymmetry? Carew’s framework is persuasive as a diagnosis and orientation; some readers may still hunger for a clearer account of sequencing—how deliberative norms become politically credible amid material scarcity, institutional weakness, and cynical incentives.

The book’s treatment of corruption and patrimonialism intensifies this tension in illuminating ways. Carew frames corruption not as a mere moral failing but as a structural problem with colonial roots—entangled with distributive justice, scarcity, and the distortions of inherited administrative systems. He returns repeatedly to patrimonialism as a central obstacle: where office becomes property, state resources become tools of loyalty, and public purpose is drowned in private obligation. Here, Carew’s critique cuts close to the bone. He does not allow the reader to treat corruption as a cultural essence or a convenient explanation for “African failure.” Instead, he asks what kinds of political formation—and what kinds of civic selves—are produced when the state is experienced less as a shared moral project than as a site of extraction, survival, and competition.

This is where Carew’s emphasis on intersubjective beings goes beyond philosophical vocabulary. The point is not to deny individual rights or personal autonomy. It is to argue that postcolonial democratic life cannot be built on a fantasy citizen who stands outside history, culture, and social obligation. Democratic legitimacy will not stabilize if citizens are addressed only as isolated choosers, divorced from the networks of meaning and dependency that structure real political life. In insisting on creativity—on the capacity to forge democratic pathways from within lived experience—Carew pushes against both Afro-pessimism and liberal triumphalism. He refuses the insult that Africa is “unfit” for democracy; he also refuses the condescension of importing a finished model and blaming locals when it cracks.

As a work of political theory, “Deliberative Democracy” is at its best when it insists that democracy is not only a set of procedures but a process of people-making: the slow construction of civic capacities, moral expectations, and shared political imagination. The prose’s density, the breadth of critique, and the ambitious scope can sometimes make the book feel more like an intellectual horizon than a toolkit. Yet that may be part of its intention. Carew is not offering a neat policy memo. He is asking readers—especially those trained to treat Western theory as the universal reference point—to confront what colonialism did to civic life, to personhood, and to the very terms through which legitimacy is imagined.

In the end, the book succeeds as a necessary disturbance. It interrupts the complacent assumption that liberal democracy is the default endpoint of political development and that postcolonial societies fail only because they have not imitated it well enough. Carew’s provocation is simple, severe, and clarifying: democracy cannot simply be installed; it must be made through culture, civility, and deliberate public reason. Whether one agrees with every diagnosis or not, it is difficult to finish this book without rethinking the ease with which “universal” is asserted and the speed with which postcolonial complexity is dismissed. For readers concerned with the future of political legitimacy in Africa—and with the moral credibility of democracy itself—Carew offers not comfort, but a challenge worth taking seriously.