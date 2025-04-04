Democracy Dies When Raw Power Rules and Lawlessness is Legalised

Even before Donald Trump won the elections in November 2024, those familiar with the general feel of African democracy or democracy in Africa could see the parallel and linear similarities with his incoming administration. The point of departure in this discussion is based on the general consensus that America is, or was the self-anointed High Priest of anything and everything democracy, democratic and the rule of law. Prior to “Trumpocracy”, America’s global leadership was underpinned by its institutions and the associated values that served as blueprints for over 90% of governances throughout the world. The security and stability of the world were propped on these democratic values, which served as constitutional guardrails that have stood the test of time and for the best part of 8 decades.

Sadly, what’s happening in America today is enough to make its founding fathers turn in their graves. The collective stability, security and well-being of the world was built on the wisdom of its fore bearers. Since Trump came back for a second bite of the cherry, he has embarked on dismantling the rule of law, the very cornerstone of American democracy. His political alchemy is aimed at metamorphosising democracy into autocracy. His Trumopocracy is used to target opponents and critics in the theatre of vengeful and antagonistic politics. What’s baffling is how accepting this abnormality is being normalised by the politburo, as if under psychedelic hypnosis.

It is now a common sight to see journalists silenced, muzzled, banned and ostracised simply because they criticise, ask critical and difficult questions or refuse to follow the narrative of government- appointed spin doctors. How many media outlets have been banned by the Trump World? On Wednesday, the world was treated to one of Trump’s disciples, Marjorie T. Greene’s tantrums when faced by a Sky News reporter. What’s’ alarming was her declaration that she doesn’t care what the world thinks about America and American politics. It is no secret that one of the cornerstones of Trumopocracy is to abdicate the monarchy of leading the free world. How Trump goes about it would definitely have serious consequences world-wide; as the implications of which have triggered this article and as its main thrust.

So, what does Trumpocracy mean for Africa?

It is easy to think that what goes on in America stays in America, or better still affects only America. Africa and its leaders are notoriously known for their allergy to democracy and democratic principles. If truth be told, the threat of economic sanctions, threats of being ostracised from mainstream world forums and other soft power tactics have been used as antidote to address the continent’s political allergies. While some leaders have continued to treat their countries like family heirlooms, the majority has made strident efforts towards democratic governance. It is refreshing to see many African countries adopting the two-term Presidential term limits, even though I believe that it is useless in the absence of accountability. When Trump decides to go after his political opponents, populates his government positions with his cronies, acolytes, family members and party loyalists, when he takes unilateral decisions to engage in mass deportation of people without due process, when Trump defies court orders and does as he wishes, does that sound familiar? When he creates a blur among the three branches of government whereby they overlap seamlessly to accommodate his whims and caprices at every turn, you realize that the death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush, but by a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and political undernourishment (R.M.Hutchins)

Interestingly, Trump’s behaviour does not come as a surprise. Unlike some African leaders who behave like foxes that promise to become vegetarians during campaign seasons, Trump does exactly as he said on the tin. He is doing exactly as he promised during his campaigns. Why the surprise? What is surprising is the docility with which his Trumpocracy has been accommodated. Liz Cheney once warned her Republican colleagues who were defending the indefensible during the January 6 hearings, “There will come a day when Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain”. While the Democrats are still licking their wounds from reality, their deafening silence from the trauma, though understandable, is slightly baffling. While some would see it as a political tactic to allow those who voted for Trump, in spite of all the “beware the ides of March” soothsaying from the democrats to reap what they sowed, the emerging sense of Schadenfreude is frightening. At face value, it feels like Trump has been given a blank cheque or carte blanche that some of us are unfortunately accustomed to in Africa.

So, who would rein in our leaders, if they stray from democratic principles?

While Africa boasts of its sad monopoly to the longest serving leaders ranging between 30 to 40 years in power, Trump has been toying with and floating the idea of his third term. He recently said that it is doable. That is what happens when you shake hands with a leper, he seeks for an embrace. We do know the relationship between most African leaders and their domestic press. Hiding under the blanket of national security, most African countries have adopted the term of terrorism to push through cybersecurity laws. No one is underestimating the threat of cybersecurity these days. However, the risk of misusing these laws to muzzle and shut out decent could be very appealing to our leaders. And Trump seems to lead the way.

So, what will America say when some of our leaders on the continent continue to jail their opponents with reckless abandon? Will America have the moral rectitude to condemn some perennially undemocratic leaders for abusing their powers? Will Trumpocracy embolden such leaders, knowing full well that America is now preaching the gospel according to the book of Capitalism chapter 3, verse 8,that Might is Right? What will America say to Morocco on the Polisario question, when it threatens to annex Greenland by any means necessary and open an estate/realtor agency in the West Bank and Gaza? What will America say to an opposition party leader who threatens war in his country because he lost an election that was deemed free and fair by international observers? How will America reconcile such threats with Trump’s aspersions on the American democratic system even before a ballot was cast? When you look back on January 6th, is that why Trump has not condemned the military leaders of Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali?

It is very convenient for Trump and members of his circle to believe and conclude that what happens in America stays in America. Far from the economic implications of his tariffs, where do his autocratic tendencies displayed so far leave Africa and its fledgling democracies? However, at the time of writing, lawmakers in both parties have reportedly been ramping efforts to rein in Trump on tariffs. “As the economic reality sets in” you wonder why it took so long for Congress to reassert its authority and seek to slap restrictions on the president’s power to levy tariff. Why now? Check Wall Street and see how many shares and stocks are tumbling. Talk about society for self-preservation. When Elon Musk was masquerading across federal offices and cutting down jobs with the conscience of a chainsaw (pardon the pun), the silence was yawningly loud. Looks like no one is buying Trump’s prediction that the “the markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom” for now. The reality is that the US Empire is in decline and many think that the tariffs will hasten that process. In the meantime, many people and especially Africans would hope that any gains towards democratic principles and the rule of law on the African continent would not be sacrificed as imitation for American flattery. The best defence against democracy is to distract people. By the way, Sierra Leoneans in the USA should be rest assured that Cassava leaves, Gari, Tolah, Crain Crain and Diamonds are exempt from the tariffs. Congosa, Bad Hart and Cuss Cuss remain at 15%.

Don’t forget to turn the lights out when you leave the room.