Farewell to a Trailblazer – Dr Kadi Sesay (1949–2025)

Dr Kadi Sesay, feminist, scholar, politician, and pro-democracy advocate, passed away in the United States after a prolonged illness. She was 76. Family sources confirmed her death after a prolonged illness.

A woman of grace, intellect, and quiet strength, Dr Sesay broke multiple barriers over the course of her lifetime. She was the first woman to head a national commission in Sierra Leone, the first to run for the office of Vice President, and among the earliest female ministers in post-war governments.

Born on 4 March 1949 in Rotifunk, Moyamba District, to Temne parents from Rhombe, Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko, Kadi Sesay’s early years were spent traversing the cultural and geographical breadth of the country. She pursued her academic journey with distinction, earning a BA in English Language and Literature from Fourah Bay College, an MA in African Literature from the University of Sheffield, and a PhD in Applied Linguist