Hath Hell Any Fury Like a Woman Scorned?

In exactly a fortnight ago, some of us were lauding an orchestrated and successfully choreographed display of UNITY during the Sierra Leone People 14th National Delegates Conference. We spoke about the presence of obvious factions; camps groups and loyalties like in any political groups. Looking from inside out, we lauded President Bio’s leadership qualities and ability to knit together what looked like a well-oiled machine, despite the skulduggery, backbiting, backstabbing, and shadow boxing we believed was going on in the background. We hailed President Bio for keeping the ship on an even keel as the party navigated political rapids in murky waters. We acknowledged President Bio for getting the SLPP to sing in one voice and from the same hymn sheet. President Bio’s aria, where he “sen am go don” to bring the curtains down on the occasion was not only the climax but was paradoxically ironical, if you consider the events that shortly followed the convention. What followed was a complete 360 turnaround in such a short space of time. In motoring terms, the SLPP juggernaut moved from 0 to 60 MPH in 60 seconds.

Thankfully, in the article titled “Has the SLPP thrown down the gauntlet of unity to the opposition APC party?” (Critiqueecho.com-08/-8/25) , we cautioned that against the backdrop of all singing and dancing mantra of “One People, One Country” was an underbelly of intrigue that we compared to that of a swimming duck, “paddling and working very hard inside the water, while portraying a calm and smiling face”. Is that what we saw during the contrasting spectacles of President Bio’s effervescent dancing to that of Fatima Bio’s slow jam that day?

Nevertheless, what most of us never bargained for was how the Meringue and Goombay song “You Coco Roas” by the legendary Dr. Oloh would become a chart busting song to “grace” the well of our one of the most iconic and sacrosanct institutions of our nation. I wonder if the family of the late Dr Oloh would receive royalties from the party. Meanwhile, there have been gallons of ink and reams of paper used in social and mainstream media already on this saga. Our political and moral custodians have gone to town on the merits and demerits of what transpired in Parliament that day. The courts of Public Opinion and the Tribunals of social media have been set up for obvious reasons, to give thermometric and barometric readings on the saga. While the majority seem to condemn it rightly so, as a disgraceful, uncouth, kindergarten and childish behaviour, the finger pointing, blame games and moralisations of the episode has continued unabated in phone in radio programmes, talk shows, blogs, Tik Tokers etc. The case for the defence and the prosecution has been on steroids and overdrive.

While many see this as two sides to the story, with Fatima Bio publicly on one side and shadowy boxers conveniently hiding behind the dark arts of politicking on the other, let us not forget that there is a third side: the truth. It is not surprising that while the First Lady has been forced to take to social media to tell her own side of the story, in a bid to set the record straight, exonerate herself and win the hearts and minds of the nation, the other side appear to have conveniently recused itself behind the veil of bloggers, musicians , “journalists” and jingles from the comfort of their long arm sword fighting. In dietary terms, this issue has become the nation’s latest chewing gum. This piece is not about defending Fatima Bio, the First Lady. It is about defending the Realm, the nation and one of its institutions. In doing so, what this saga has by default unearthed, is the unravelling of the collective lack of Emotional Intelligence on display.

Let us gauge the lack of emotional intelligence against the backdrop the social and political settings. The gladiators of this political battle chose our parliament, one of the highest echelons of power as the amphitheatre to display their gladiatorial prowess. This was not a battle among minions and commoners like you and me, but among the very people we have chosen, voted for and entrusted with the safety, development, peace, security and well being of us all. These are the people we fondly refer to as Members of Parliament (MPs), chosen to represent and reflect who we are as voters, constituents, electorates, citizens and as a nation and people. While many have condemned Fatima Bio for her petulant behaviour, as in response to what many describe as “provocation”, little has been mentioned about the original sin, which prompted Fatima’s venial sin in the first place. Hell, hath no fury like a woman scorned, but it is in juxtaposing the behaviour of both camps that the issue of Emotional Intelligence becomes gnawingly but tellingly unravelling. We are talking about leaders here, remember.

So, what is Emotional Intelligence (Emotional Quotient-EQ)?

Many define emotional intelligence as the ability to understand, use, and manage your emotions, as well as recognize and influence the emotions of others. It involves being aware of your feelings, understanding how they impact your behaviour and others, and using the knowledge to navigate social situations effectively (AI overview). The benefits of high EQ are usually associated with better relationships, improved mental health and professional success. People with high EQ usually have enhanced communication skills, stronger resilience, better at managing stress and decision-making.

In sum, people with high EQ posses increased leadership effectiveness because of their ability to inspire and motivate teams. They are good at managing conflicts and fostering positive work environments. Achieving such social skills would require monumental qualities of self-awareness, empathy, social skills, and the ability to self-regulate one’s emotions. Enough of the psycho-social lecture but can you honestly say that what happened in parliament reflected such emotional intelligence from all sides? Instead of serious reflections, it has become an orgy of demands for apologies, man’s oldest excuse in search of moral justification for selfishness. Ever yone feels wronged and everyone seem to ask for their own pound of flesh. Mornehhhh.

While the SLPP would be reeling from mask of discontent coming off from under the cloak of unison, is it worth looking at some of the rumours and conspiracy theories around Fatima Bios’ stance and relationships in the party. While some have drawn up their own code of conduct by which Fatima is expected to live by, there is a perception that her brand of First Lady is not only unusual but likely too vociferous, too challenging and in your face for some people’s liking. Unlike the politically accessorial roles that were associated with the likes of former First Ladies like Rebecca Stevens, Hannah Momoh, Patricia Kabba and Sia Korom, Fatima Bio has been cut from a different cloth. Others and especially her supporters and sympathisers see the negative attitude, criticisms and antagonisms as by products of male chauvinism. They would be quick to see this as a gender war. On the other hand, her critics believe that as an unelected individual, she should know her limits and stop acting like Grace “Gucci” Mugabe. Looks like too late for that as she has been rumoured to express her desire to succeed her Husband President Bio. To others, her role in the Kono Holding debacle during which she insinuated corrupt practices by some unnamed politicians made her a hero, while others saw her as putting the employment and source of livelihood for families in peril.

What does the future hold for the SLPP going forward?

While it might be too early or naïve to conclude that the SLPP is imploding, many would caution the SLPP to avoid complacency and fall into the same predicament that faced the APC in 2018. EBK lost control of the APC in the run up to elect a flagbearer in 2018. It is still halfway to go but will President Bio’s habitual quiet man demeanour stance allow the intrigues and antagonisms to fester along. While Fatima Bio has been reminding us that President Bio does not have a bigger cheer leader, supporter, best wisher and someone that has made the biggest sacrifice for him than herself, is there a hint of feeling betrayed in that video clip. Is there a reminder that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned? Will the SLPP fall into the same trap and press the self-destruct button in a Samson and Delilah scenario?

Irrespective of where you stand on this matter, what happened in parliament was disgraceful, plain and simple. Those who chose to humiliate the First Lady on the world stage were unfortunately misguided and immature, considering their roles and purpose they are expected to serve. We know that “politicians” and “role models” are strange bed fellows and a contradiction in terms but this behaviour pushed the envelope (pardon the pun.) Fatima Bio may have been provoked and humiliated, but her reaction with a headphone in situ during her husband’s speech was a failure in emotional intelligence. Those who broke into Dr Oloh’s rendition of “You Koko Roas” did not fare any better in the emotional intelligence Richter scale either. It was difficult to find an adult in the room, save for Bio’s stoically flat affect.

What happened in Parliament was a climax of simmering divisions over a significant period. Not withstanding her position, is Fatima Bio responsible for some of the reactions she gets from certain quarters? Is she that divisive as some would like us to believe? Does that justify the level of angst towards her or is there a tinge of male chauvinisms and green-eyed syndrome at play here. With Fatima Bio reportedly expressing intension to be a flagbearer for the SLPP, is Sierra Leone ready for a female president, or is it too much to ask? Some will say having tried so many male counterparts in the position, is it time to try a female President like our cousins in Liberia did with Sirleaf Johnson? Should we follow Namibia and take a leap in the dark with female President? Don’t forget that Yvonne Sawyerr too is round the corner. Perhaps Sierra Leone can set a world record and make it an election between Fatima Bio (SLPP) and Yvonne Sawyerr (APC). Sounds like fun.

Don’t forget to turn the lights of when you leave the room.