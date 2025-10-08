How do you solve a problem called Jagaban?

Mohamed Omodu Kamara (MOK), popularly known as Jagaban may have come to the political arena comparatively recently, but he has been hugging the political headlines already. If this was a Spotify issue, he would have topped the charts by now. If we go by political carbon dating, Jagaban is a recent find, as he came properly unto the national political consciousness as an APC flagbearer aspirant during the 2023 election cycle. The less said about his impact or relevance at the time, the better. He quietly entered the political arena and quietly slipped out on the very day the 2023 election results were announced. Thanks to the furore surrounding the election results at the time, he left these shores unnoticed. Some of us saw him as he boarded Brussels Airline for the USA that evening. Come Easy, Go Easy.

This time, his return to the scene has been nothing short of headline hugging. Considering that the next election is slated for 2028, Jagaban has taken the stage early, to familiarise himself with the political topography of the country. He has been traversing the country with serious publicity in tow, thanks to a relentless social media machinery that has been choreographing his every move with religious fervour.

Jagaban’s presence on the political scene has drawn all kinds of reactions. He has not shied from splashing the cash, a vital lubricant of electioneering. Many dismiss him as lavishly spending the cash, like a drunken sailor. Interestingly he has been engaging in social issues like supporting the rehabilitation or building of local mosques. His “generous” donations towards local projects like clinics, market buildings, community centres, local APC party offices, etc do not go unnoticed to the local eye.

Who is Jagaban, to his supporters?

Since his second coming, his supporters see him like a saviour. He seems to engage in projects that are very close and dear to the hearts of the communities he has been visiting. Some see Jagaban as investor, a local political investor that is investing in local issues. Because he engages in local projects, the employment generated for the local people can pass for his adherence to the local content policy. His supporters see pragmatism in him, addressing pressing issues. Unlike your average politician, they see Jagaban as a politician that promises and keeps his promises.

Jagaban has been touted as “very rich”. His supporters don’t see him as a hustler. They see him as someone who has made it and “only wants to give back to society”. His supporters see him as a self-made man. Unlike the proverbial politician, they don’t see him as someone venturing into politics just to get rich quick. While many people have cast aspersions about the sources of his wealth, his supporters largely see him more like the philanthropist Sierra Leone is missing. They believe that if Jagaban can undertake such projects in transportation like the ferry services, motorbike assembly plant, health care facilities etc; projects that are very close to the hearts of communities as a private citizen, they wonder what he could do if elected President.

Jagaban: an enigma or a problem?

Interestingly, many political bigwigs think Mohamed Omodu Kamara (Jagaban) is going nowhere. But take note, he’s not going away either. That is where the enigma comes with his persona. There is no greater danger than underestimating your opponent. It is one of the dangerous paths to defeat that comes with surprise. In many political cases, we have seen such opponents dismissed as mere distractions, irritations or nothing to be bothered about. In cases where people have been underestimated in politics, the underestimated have in many cases enjoyed the luxury of going under the radar unnoticed. Remember that those we underestimate in life eventually serve as guides to our lack of vision.

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator to announce his run for president in 2015, none in the sceptical media pack below could have imagined he could win. As the 12th candidate of the Republican party aspirants, many were sceptical because he had announced his intentions to run in the past but never followed up on it. The media scepticism and mockery centred on his performance at the podium and claim that Mexico was sending “rapists” over the border.

He attacked his opponents like Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and many more with derogatory remarks. At first, people received it as a joke. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it”. He used the big lie like Hitler, a propaganda technique to distort the truth. Trump said it often enough times that people stopped laughing and took notice. Despite all the rage, dismissals, write offs and doubts about Trump, he’s now into his second term as POTUS.

In 2018, President Maada Bio’s candidature was unceremoniously considered a non-starter, thanks to his previously failed attempts to win the general elections. That was after he changed his camouflage uniform for an Armani suit. Kandeh Yumkelle was the “new broom” many believed would sweep the slate clean, thanks to the apparent apathy and political fatigue of the populace towards the APC and SLPP. Former President Ernest B. Koroma fell for the hype and focused on decapitating the NGC. His attack on the two-sim was an own goal. A sizeable number of aspiring APC candidates were diasporan two-simmers. EBK cut his nose to spite his face when he ruled out candidature for dual citizens. The irony was, KKY had relinquished his American citizenship by then. While Maada Bio was underestimated, he slipped under the radar and the rest is history. Now, he wants a third term………(sorry) for the SLPP.

How do you solve a problem called Jagaban?

His supporters see him as an investor but different: a political investor. How often do locals reject investors? Jagaban courted more of the APC bigwigs the last time. This time, he is intensely engaging the proverbial “GRASSROOTS” in the community. He seems to be harvesting their support by addressing projects close to home. Is he pitting them against the party in case….? Just asking on behalf of my neighbours. We know that the nominations, selections and voting process of the flagbearer in the APC party will centre on the delegates. We know that the APC is currently beleaguered with its own set of internal political gymnastics that does not figure Jagaban yet. Imagine throwing the Jagaban syndrome into that conundrum that includes the Sam Sumana, Peter Conteh, Yvonne Sawyerr sagas etc. Don’t smile SLPP. Someone is tolling your bell too.

The APC might want you to believe that Jagaban is no big deal, but indications are that the SLPP is taking note. Recent reports allege that government security forces have twice stopped local programmes organised by the Jagaban camp. According to social media, a free medical screening for elderly citizens was stopped by the police service. In another instance, police reportedly blocked a “groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed motorbike assembly plant” that was led by Jagaban. For all we know, there could be very genuine legal reasons for the police interventions.

Unfortunately for the government, that is not how the communities will see it. Take for example the FREE medical screening that was stopped. Imagine how that 79-year-old granny would feel about that. Can anyone morally justify such a behaviour with any legal balderdash to that old woman? It is one thing not providing a service, but it is an entirely different one to stop someone else providing it. The perception could be one of “they can’t do it for us. When Jagaban tried to do it for us, they stopped him”. That’s one perception any political party could ill afford. Those who can remember “Pa Morlai Sidom” of Kissy could see similarities here.

In those days, most political campaigns, posters and mantras were littered with slogans like “The poor man’s friend”, “The man of the people” Like Pa Morlai, is Jagaban becoming the modern day “poor man’s friend” or “man of the people”? Irrespective of the legal aspects, there could be unintended outcomes whenever his programmes are thwarted. Such interventions could generate public sympathy for Jagaban. As an enigma, Jagaban could be one of those difficult political hot potatoes to handle; both for the APC and SLPP. His campaign machine is quietly but effectively selling him as “The Man of the people”. With the kind of projects he is engaged in, it could be difficult to convince Santigie, Alphajor, Komba or Ngo Mannah otherwise. Every programme thwarted brings unsolicited publicity for Jagaban. Jagaban was reportedly quoted as saying that he has not even touched his campaign funds yet. If true, should that be a worry for his opponents? Don’t answer that.

The body politic now has a dilemma. Do they dismiss him to carry on courting the people with his “philanthropy-like campaign and gain the momentum or do they stop him and risk alienating the very people they promise to represent? Is this one of those “damned if we do, damned if we don’t” scenarios? Either way, there is a Jagaban yagba brewing for both the SLPP and APC. This could be more so for the APC, when it comes to choosing the flagbearer. The similarities between a startup venture and his political campaign are evident here. Trump once said, “I always think of myself as an underdog”. Most people cheer underdogs because they see themselves in them. They are seen as the ultimate story of success. Ignore Jagaban at your peril.

So, How Do You Solve a problem Called Jagaban?

So, How Do You Solve a problem Called Jagaban?