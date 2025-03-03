It’s Ramadan: Her Excellency Fatima Bio Gives The Greatest Gift.

It’s early days into the sacred Islamic month of Ramadan and Mrs Bio has given the greatest gift already. Muslims all over the world are observing this sacred month, the time the Holy Quran was delivered to our prophet Muhamad (PBUH). Among the numerous purposes of Ramadan, drawing oneself to Allah (SWT), increasing piety, seeking forgiveness, growing spiritually, appreciating blessings and giving charity are some of the foundations buttressing the holy month and the acts of human kind of the Islamic persuasion. In addition, since mankind is not perfect, since we are fallible, and since we are susceptible to commit sins and make mistakes, the month of Ramadan is the time to seek forgiveness and to forgive others.

In my recent article “When Mercy Triumph over judgement, It Becomes the Badge of Nobility” (Critiqueecho.com-27/02/25), the piece centred on the ongoing incarceration of Hawa Hunt, who was charged with and detained under the Cybersecurity and Crime Act, for allegedly “transmitting insulting messages via a computer system”. Those who have seen the posts in question would agree that Hawa Hunt insulted and made derogatory remarks about the First Lady and her husband. Her language was industrial and agricultural for any decent stomach. Needless to say, many would find it over the top to pass as a criticism. In short, it was vile, it was debased and not ladylike.

However, it was good to know that Hawa had regretted her action, expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness. That was one of the reasons why some of us joined the growing band of people to ask for forgiveness on her behalf. Like Allah will have it, Her Excellency Fatima Bio issued a heartfelt video message on social media, expressing her forgiveness and asking those involved or associated with her incarceration to release her. According to Fatima, some people had concluded that she initiated the arrest of Hawa, an allegation she flatly denied. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop her from forgiving Hawa and “begging” for her release.

Fatima Bio is known for her religion as a Muslim. We know that she engages in many philanthropic activities, including giving charity and specifically “Sunakati” to various communities as part of her obligation as a Muslim during the month of Ramadan. This time, she has gone a step further and expressed her forgiveness for someone who badmouthed her severely on social media. What Fatima has demonstrated is nobility in compassion, beauty in empathy and a grace in forgiveness (John Connolly). Well done Fatima. “Komra Na Komra nor MOR”.

As mentioned in my earlier article, being a public and political figure means that Fatima, like any other person in similar positions is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, thanks to several differences including the political affiliations. It is understandable if chasms arise because of differences in politics, views, etc. But as citizens, should we resort to such level of indecency to express our differences? Should we glorify such insults under the guise of free speech? No one is denying the emotional aspect of politics at times. However, does that mean that we should do away with decorum because we all attend different churches and mosques?

Nevertheless, Fatima has shown that forgiveness is an attribute of the strong and it is the greatest gift you can give yourself. Demonstrating such an act means that Fatima practises what she preaches, forgiveness in this case. Surely, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed He is the most Forgiving, the Merciful (Quran 39:53). We also learn that “the recompense of evil is punishment like it, but whosoever forgives and amends, he shall have his reward from Allah; surely He does not love the unjust” (42.40). We hope that the spirit of this Holy month of Ramadan would spread on to the AG, the prosecutors, the lawyers and law enforcement officers and spread the act of forgiveness, as kindly requested by the First Lady. Forgiveness does not diminish or replace justice. It just entrusts it to God. He guarantees the right retribution. Forgive others, as you expect Allah to forgive you. We pray that Allah reward you abundantly with the blessing of this Holy Month….Ameen.

As for Hawa Hunt, the hope is that she would learn from her mistake. Many of us will go to lengths to support, promote and protect your inalienable right to free speech. Our right to free speech is constitutionally enshrined. However, we also need to know that the right to free speech comes with responsibilities and that free speech belongs to those who own it. We pray not to fall victim to the 15 minute fame syndrome. Thank you Her Excellency Fatima Bio.

Don’t forget to turn the lights off when you leave the room.

RAMADAN KAREEM.