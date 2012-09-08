Job Advertisement for Young Candidates in Kenema District

A non-governmental, apolitical and non-frofitable organization operating in Kenema District, Eastern Sierra Leone is inviting applications from suitably qualified Sierra Leoneans to fill in the following vacant positions:

-Project supervisor

-Project Accountant

Project Supervisor’s job descriptions:

1. Monitor project activities and prepare periodic reports for the attention of Project Director

2. Use individual initiatives to identify/develop new project ideas in the operational areas and draft proposals on them for the attention of the Project Director and donor partners

3. Attend district interagency meetings and submit reports to the Project Director

Eligibility requirements:

-University degree or its equivalent in community development, social science, peace/conflict management or related subjects

-Ability to work under stress

-Good leadership skill

-Ability to communicate properly with project beneficiaries

-Excellent communication skill in English language

-Basic knowledge in at least two MS office programs (Word, Access, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Explorer)

Project Accountant’s job descriptions:

1. Document daily financial transactions of the project

2. Prepare periodic reports on all financial activities of the organization

3. Represent the Administrative officer at financial matters

Eligibility requirements:

-Relevant qualification in finance and public administration

-Excellent communication skill in English language

-Ability to work under stress

-Proof of honesty and reliability in everyday life

-Basic knowledge in at least two MS office programs (Word, Access, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Explorer)

Note:

-All applications including relevant certificates , curriculum vitas , recommendation letters (if any), names of two referees , recent passport picture , contact telephone numbers , MUST be submitted through EMAIL to the following address:

The Director

Project No: 15121974

Email: jobinkenema@yahoo.com

-Applicants MUST be resident in, or ready to relocate to Kenema District

-Applicants shouldn’t be younger than 18 and not older than 35

-All positions are fixed for a period of six months; further renewal depends on the candidates proven ability to handle the job and availability of funding from donor partners

-Applicants ability to submit application using the World Wide Web already scored 5% of the overall interview outcome

-Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply

Closing deadline is 16:00, 30th September 2012