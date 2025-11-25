THE WOMAN PRESIDENT. NEXT.

Two important questions women (and men allies), especially those in politics, should and must ask in preparation for Sierra Leone’s 2028 elections are these:

1) If there are no SLPP, or APC Men’s Wings in both organisations, why should a Women’s Wing exist in 2025?

2) At what point, or who would make the truly paternalistic call, that women’s development in politics has out-grown the nursery of the ‘Women’s Wing’?

It’s over 64 years since Independence. Every leader of Sierra Leone – military, ‘elected’ or interim, has been a man. Not through some arbitrary nuances, unique skills-set or inherent leadership, etc., no.

But like most places around the world, this systemic seizure of society has come to be accepted. Why?

Are we supposed to believe, albeit debatable margins, the greater half of the population is somehow, not emotionally equipped, and is short on credentialed acumen to rule?

Not only is that objectively untrue, no scientific, or moral case backs such a regressive psychology

But of course, beneficiaries, most men in politics, know it too. Yet the absurdity has gone on for so long, you’d be excused for thinking women and men are socialised and educated in total isolation. Except there is not a single academy of higher education in Sierra Leone that is single-gendered. Or for that matter, a work place or trade with such an outdated premise.

The truth is, the entrenchment needs no research, rigorous or playful. It’s male-designed and self-interested.

For as long as most of us have lived, no one needed to look elsewhere but within the country itself. Starkly opposed to this misogynists’ fiction is that women’s expertise is the reality, every day, everywhere.

For instance, in academia, business, law, journalism, literature, arts, fashion, sports, science, and so on, women have performed without the slightest inferiority to men. So the idea that the one thing they cannot do, is the one thing several men have proven to be truly poor at, the Presidency, is utterly contemptuous not just of women, all of us. And ridiculous in every possible context.

But here’s the thing. Had it not been for the fact the exclusion deprives society of possible standout talent in women, nobody could have given a monkey’s toss.

There are plenty secret societies in Sierra Leone, with men-only memberships. No one bats an eye. Because there’s an almost universal understanding that people have free will to join whatever excites them.

But here, we are talking about a whole country, supposedly belonging to, and shared by all. No one group should be allowed to get away with subverting its ownership to a gender-fiefdom. And for so long.

No opposition here. The explanatory institution for this seemingly undying dominance is no other but the political party.

Now, those who want to, can dwell in denial for long as they wish. Or as might serve their interests. But the political party is a male institution that to this point, sees women less as equals, more as a voting bloc.

It is at party level machinations for national leadership are played; where the threat of expulsion is dangled to ensure conformity in members, and most unfairly, on ambitious women. Why? Because parties, SLPP and APC, are acutely aware of their exploitative hold on the country. They also know, without belonging to either, assuming the presidency or having an impactful political career becomes a tad difficult.

That men parachuted to leadership, reflexively ensure the male-stranglehold never loosens is actually the point: to enforce and prolong a gender-specific conception of leadership. This thinking is so successful, party-men need no instructions. Their brains are wired to the patriarchal script. Without which, they would not be allowed near the leadership.

But as all dominations eventually reach rupture, it might be time an effort is taken for interrupting this false representation of the country. And wouldn’t it be nice if this is achieved at the next election?

Women too, are capable of imagining ideas and policies for society and in particular, issues that are exclusive to them.

If men are the main perpetrators of gender-related violence, sexual and otherwise, it’s only fair women are given opportunity to draw, or examine policy proposals for addressing such issues.

If women bore the overwhelming trauma of infant mortality, surely, they are best placed to formulate solutions. Otherwise, the status quo only serves to infantilise them, for having been cheated a real stake in politics.

After six decades of male-domineering, including Foday Sankoh’s disruption by the way, it cannot be hyperbolic to say we’ve seen nearly everything men can offer. Still, not much has shifted.

Therefore, at this particular point. From what the country has endured, there is zero plausible risk in having a woman managing health policy, maternal mortality levels, reproductive spaces and rights, sanitation, water provision, and so on.

Just to be clear. No, not at portfolio level, but as leader of the entire country and government.

Now if you read this and think there is a lot more to government than social policy. And that this is just needlessly invoking the emotive. Well maybe so. But to ease any discomfort, here’s a simple but sufficient reminder: social policy is the state. Everything else is to ensure its speediest delivery. Otherwise, the very idea of government is obsolete. Think about it.

Our country is dying for a change of perspective, the woman’s one, that is. But, this shift must start with women themselves (with the support of allies), challenging the parties for unshackled inclusion.

Nether the SLPP nor the APC can deny, women have been loyal enough. Longer than reason justifies. So instead of faith in goodwill, women must impress for a fair compensation. Not just for a 64 years male record of isolated sparks here and there, but for inter-generational disadvantage, meted on them.

Party administrators must be prevailed on to declare 2028 a women-only contest for Presidency. We cannot promote education for girls while at the same time erect limits to their ambitions.

In other words, if men are really serious about addressing gender disparities, GEWE and all that palaver, never mind quotas, affirmative action will do just fine. Some might even call that reparative justice.

Too many of us were raised by lionesses, petty-trading mothers. Some of whom were without formal education. Yet they managed to inculcate the value of vocation in us. For the fortune of their application, we evaded self-fulfilling prophecies of doomsayers. And for upending such dire sociology, we can be excused for not buying any ludicrous thinking, implicit or explicit, that women cannot rule.

The phrase is, intelligent disobedience. It’s time women come together, organise on making it clear, they would neither be members, nor supporters of parties that negate and douse their aspirations. It’s possibly the only way they’d be taken seriously.

Thankfully, there appears a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Fronted by the social campaigner, artist and celebrity, Zainab Sheriff, an organisation, Wi Duti (Our Responsibility), is demanding political parties clear the decks for an actual ‘new direction’. Talk of an ‘agenda for change’, this might be it, bold and assertive: they want a woman president next.

Already backed by acclaimed playwright/ actor, Charlie Heffner, author/ historian Joseph Ben Kaifala, and a host of other progressive-minded people, trade unions, market women, activists, etc. The list would grow, of course.

Last Sunday (16/11/25), Wi Duti launched their campaign at the Bintumani hotel in Freetown. The event appeared to have been a success, especially judging by the turnout.

From speeches published, Wi Duti appeared astute. Launching in November 2025 for an election three years away is a good strategy. It allows them time to introduce themselves to the country and rally support.

They seem to know too, their message needs a coalition of men and women from all parties including those of SLPP and APC. That is important. It shows perceptiveness, shutting down any suspicions their efforts are influenced by partisan loyalties and grievances. They also have one thing going for them. The media seems interested in the issue. Just the coverage of their first event is hugely valuable. If for nothing else, but the cause needs all the attention it can get to shake party wigs.

‘We are taking our demand to the SLPP and APC not just because they have the infrastructure in place, but the power required for the outcome,’ said Zainab Sheriff in her speech. That’s as smart a political card to play as there is. In fact, she went on to show further pragmatism in explaining their position based on evidence that 1) a new party is not a feasible vehicle for their vision at this time, and 2) they are robustly guarded against the lack of durability in new parties and their propensity to collapse into the SLPP and APC, eventually.

Wi Duti are campaigning for a contest that preferably pits two women. Or at the very least, one. Which puts to rest any notions they want a coronation of some sort for just being women.

When we were kids in the 1980s, we saw the One Party State dressed our mums in white robs and red head ties. Ferried them to the national stadium to be paid lip service on opportunity, equality and better. Some 40 years later, the same unequal structures persist.

It’s astonishing to think that for over six decades of male rule, not a single woman has been presented, around whom others can invest energies, leverage a superior constituency to take the helm. Not as support, but leaders themselves.

And where some have shown signs of leading such a breakaway like the radical Mrs Femi Claudius Cole, apart from a handful of market women here and there, hardly did we see better-informed women or girls grasping the opportunity to promote the woman cause. Even when she was unlawfully bullied by the patriarchal state, crickets.

Consequence for that absence of solidarity, the pool for sourcing leadership continues to be around men.

Now, one doesn’t have to be a fan of Zainab Sheriff’s. And there’s nothing wrong with scrutinising her. That goes with the territory. But you cannot deny she’s on to something here. Dismiss her if you must.

But how many Sierra Leoneans without any formal office, could have successfully convene that amount of people over a politics of equality?

Paraphrasing here but 20th century French philosopher, Michel Foucault said, ‘no matter how tabooed or controversial an issue, if you can bring it to public debate, and consciousness, it becomes just a matter of time to succeed’.

The women of Wi Duti movement might just succeed in smashing a ceiling, the hardest of them. And there are few better placed to be a part of such movement than Zainab Sheriff. Resourceful and dedicated to cause. She typifies the sample of Sierra Leone’s women of her generation, having butterflied-away from poverty and the carcass of war, to national personality. That is achievement, that is resilience. And there’s no nobler use of a platform than in service of the common good.

Good luck to Wi Duti and Zainab, for bringing serious knots to lappa activism.

Male-dominance must be brought to at least a pause in 2028; it must be exposed for the patriarchal construct it really is.

Dear women, wi de take God beg unu: no more EBK Women’s Wings, KKY Women’s Wing or JMB Women’s Wing.

In fact, the whole Woman’s Wings charade should be made redundant. Whether as products of women themselves or not, they are infinitely reductive, and perpetuate a culture of sycophantic ingratiation for relevance. That neither promotes merit-based rise, nor does it rhyme with 21st century thinking.

Right now, the head of every relevant arm of government is a man. The police is headed by a man but there are enough women police officers; the head of the army is a man, but there are enough women in the army; the head of the judiciary is a man, but there are women jurists; the bank governor is a man but there are women bankers. All of these appointments were made by yes, a man. He works from State House.

And no, this is not questioning his judgment, or the qualifications and merits of the people he chose. The point is, they are all in someways, beneficiaries of systemic patriarchy. And a woman president might have considered a woman for at least two branches.

No illusions here. It’s not going to be easy. But, in the year 2028. The Woman President. Please.