Windfall for the Youth in the Eastern Region!

Digital Literacy for Youth Economic Empowerment in Sierra Leone

YAD is set to enroll 80 deserving youths in advanced ICT training. This program is jointly supported by the International Trade Centre and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with the government of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Youth Affairs (MOYA), Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation (MOCTI), and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). Titled “READY Salone”, the program aims to empower the youth through digital technologies, contributing to economic growth and job creation in Sierra Leone by increasing youth participation in the digital economy.

YAD’s mandate is to identify 80 deserving youths and offer them advanced ICT course at National Diploma level, accredited by NCTVA. The program aims to prepare participants for the job market within a period of 9 months. Youths who meet the following eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply.

Be a Sierra Leonean.

Be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Be in possession of tertiary education certificate and in the process of transitioning into the job market.

Be able and willing to participate in a training program lasting 7 to 9 months, including internship.

Successfully pass the YAD`s assessment interview.

How to apply?

Eligible youth are encouraged to download the application form from this link, complete it, and submit it via email to info@yrasl.org or to the following address:

Youth in Action for Development

Multipurpose Youth Resource Center

55a Maxwell Khobe Street, Kenema city

On or before 15th October 2025

Those who do not have access to internet can pick the form from the above address.

All applications must be enclosed with the following documents:

A copy of an identification document (national ID card, birth certificate, or passport)

A recent educational certificate (for new graduates), a final year transcript, or an attestation from a recognized tertiary institution confirming that the candidate is transitioning into the job market.

A Labor/NASSIT card (for old graduates) to demonstrate that the applicant has been employed or is ready for employment.

Why must you apply?

This is one in a life time opportunity every young citizen would like to grab

You will receive an NCTVA accredited Diploma Certificate in ICT which can make your CV more attractive.

You will receive monthly allowance from YAD during the course to cover your daily transport and lunch

Female candidates and candidates who are physically disabled will be given special preference!

Warning: Candidates who try to influence the application process through public figures or family connections will be automatically rejected!