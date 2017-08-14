ACC Secures Conviction Against WAEC Examiner In Bo District

The High Court of Sierra Leone holden at Bo and presided over by the Hon. Justice Kekura Bangura, on 10th August 2017 convicted Abdulrahman Sesay on one count of soliciting an advantage contrary to Section 28(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 and Hector Junisa Kallon on one count of abetting a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128(1) Act No. 12 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008.

Abdulrahman Sesay, an examiner of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 2016 assigned mark and grade West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scripts for Awada Secondary School in Bo. He solicited from the Principal the sum of Le300, 000.00 per script and had a total of 30 scripts.

The court ordered the convicts to pay a fine of thirty million leones (Le30, 000,000) in three weeks from the date of conviction, after pleading guilty to the charge. Failing to pay, they will serve a jail term of three years.

The State was represented by Nigel B.E. Davies Esq. and Adrian B.C. Samuels Esq., and the convicts by J.K. Lansana Esq., S.O. Taylor Esq and T.P.M. Sowa Esq.

The Commission appreciates the cooperation received from the Proprietress and Principal of Awada School during the investigation and trial of this matter. The Commission further reiterates that, it will at all times continue to strengthen the fight against corruption nationwide.