Is President Koroma Responsible for the Prevailing Disunity in SLPP?
Sierra Leonean Soul Star Azania to Spend Equal Time Between Geneva and New York in 2017
SLPP Reaches a Cross-Road: Either to Victory or Total Dissolution
RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.
Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.
Africa
Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. When the three Wise men visited baby Jesus at this time of the...
- Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?
- West Africa Single Currency: The Lesson to Learn From European Single Currency
Diasporal Exclusive
Sierra Leonean Soul Star Azania to Spend Equal Time Between Geneva and New York in 2017Sierra Leonean soul star Azania articulates her career move for 2017 during a recent interview in Lido Restaurant in Harlem, New York Despite the heavy rain, Sierra Leonean soul queen Azania braved the...
- AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY!!!!!!!Mr. President, beware of your legacy.
- President Obama Extends 18 month DED for Liberians after Homeland Security Approves 6 months TPS Reprieve for Ebola Affected Countries
Sport
YAD Celebrates ITC Graduation and Youth Cohesion Match in a Grand StyleYAD organized today its long awaited certification and graduation ceremony in Kenema city. The ceremony which took place at the organization’s headquarters at Duawoh Street, attracted hundreds of participants...
- Death of the Olympic Games: A Celebration of Discipline.
- How Do You Solve A Problem Called “Mourhino”?
Critique Column
Is President Koroma Responsible for the Prevailing Disunity in SLPP?Othman Sheriff, author While glancing through my timeline this morning, my eyes ran into a very attention-grabbing piece written by someone I hold in high esteem, Dr. Julius Spencer. The piece was commented...
- Charity Begins at Home: Does that include politics?
- Here we go again - Thunder In Paradise: Episode 2
Europe
You Can’t Preach Integration and Practice SegregationThe recent ban on what many will see as the aptly named BURKINI swimwear has become a tilting point in the history of France. There is no doubt that France has unfortunately bore the brunt of extremist...
- Dozens of Dead Migrants Found Onboard a Lorry in Austria
- Doctor Performed FGM in UK
Middle East/Asia
Sierra Leone, UAE Sign Economic and Technical Cooperation AgreementAmb.-Timbo-and-UAE-Economy-minister-smiling-after-signing-agreement. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of Sierra Leone last week signed an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement in...
- Saudi Arabia is Not Yet Ready to End Clampdown Against Women’s Right
- Ambassador Kamara Clarifies the Smear Campaign over the Kuwaiti House Maids Issue
America
The American Presidential Elections: An Autopsy.It took a while to recover from the political coma that was induced by the surprising outcome of the American Presidential elections. But now that Donald trump has been elected by the American Electoral...
- Countdown begins for Sizzla’s return to New York
- When the Music Changes, So does the dance.
Salone News
Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay SaysAbdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone will observe 3 minutes of Silence Monday, November 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the declaration...
- Freedom of Speech is not a License to Abuse. It is a Responsibility.
- Government to Implement Policy Measures to Tackle Economic Slowdown
Poems
Moonlight to Moon LifeAbdulai Mansaray, author You pierce the clouds with your smiling spear Your flicker of light that brings out the cheer In the moonless night of your dark less daze From the bleary eyed to...
- Shifting Sands.
- An Ode to Charleston-USA.
Random Musing
RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.In the midst of our economic fog and descent into bleak house in slow motion, I had planned to reflect in absolute silence as 2016 gave way to this New Year. I mean we all know that we have a messed-up...
- Here we go again - Thunder in Paradise: Episode 1
- Part 2 - A Country of Pain and Penury: Let’s Face The Real Issues
Others views