Ernestbai koroma

Is President Koroma Responsible for the Prevailing Disunity in SLPP?

Jan 16th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Othman Sheriff, author While glancing through my timeline this morning, my eyes ran into a very attention-grabbing piece written by someone I hold in high esteem, Dr. Julius Spencer. The piece was commented upon by dozens of concerned citizens but the most interesting comment which triggered me to engage my own keyboard, was written by Mr. Sidie Sheriff,...
Azania shelters from the rain after an interview at Lido Restaurant in Harlem, New York

Sierra Leonean Soul Star Azania to Spend Equal Time Between Geneva and New York in 2017

Jan 15th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Sierra Leonean soul star Azania articulates her career move for 2017 during a recent interview in Lido...
slpp-nec-meeting

SLPP Reaches a Cross-Road: Either to Victory or Total Dissolution

Jan 5th, 2017 · 0 Comment
From L to R: Kandeh Yumkella, Earnest Domahina, John Benjamin, Adrew Keili, Alpha Timbo There has been...
randommusing

RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.

Jan 4th, 2017 · 0 Comment
In the midst of our economic fog and descent into bleak house in slow motion, I had planned to reflect...
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.

Dec 30th, 2016 · 0 Comment
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House...

map-of-sierra-leone

Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay Says

Abdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone...

© 2017 Critique Echo Newspaper. All rights reserved.

Critique Echo Newspaper, edited and published in Kenema City, Eastern Sierra Leone, by Othman Sheriff