Azania shelters from the rain after an interview at Lido Restaurant in Harlem, New York

Sierra Leonean Soul Star Azania to Spend Equal Time Between Geneva and New York in 2017

Jan 15th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Sierra Leonean soul star Azania articulates her career move for 2017 during a recent interview in Lido Restaurant in Harlem, New York Despite the heavy rain, Sierra Leonean soul queen Azania braved the wet and cold weather last Tuesday just to keep a scheduled interview appointment at Lido Restaurant in the heart of Harlem in New York City.  Many other...
slpp-nec-meeting

SLPP Reaches a Cross-Road: Either to Victory or Total Dissolution

Jan 5th, 2017 · 0 Comment
From L to R: Kandeh Yumkella, Earnest Domahina, John Benjamin, Adrew Keili, Alpha Timbo There has been...
randommusing

RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.

Jan 4th, 2017 · 0 Comment
In the midst of our economic fog and descent into bleak house in slow motion, I had planned to reflect...
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.

Dec 30th, 2016 · 0 Comment
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House...
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets with with the West Africa head of delegation during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016 REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?

Dec 26th, 2016 · 0 Comment
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets  with the West Africa heads of delegation during the election crisis...

map-of-sierra-leone

Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay Says

Abdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone...

World News

Critique Echo Newspaper, edited and published in Kenema City, Eastern Sierra Leone, by Othman Sheriff