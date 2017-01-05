SLPP Reaches a Cross-Road: Either to Victory or Total Dissolution
RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.
Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.
Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?
Charity Begins at Home: Does that include politics?
Africa
-
Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. When the three Wise men visited baby Jesus at this time of the...
- More »
- Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?
- West Africa Single Currency: The Lesson to Learn From European Single Currency
Diasporal Exclusive
-
AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY!!!!!!!Mr. President, beware of your legacy.Abdulai Mansaray, author This was one word I always prayed, will be banished from the political vocabulary of our country; because I saw, felt, and tasted what AUSTERITY was. This is no attempt to digest...
- More »
- President Obama Extends 18 month DED for Liberians after Homeland Security Approves 6 months TPS Reprieve for Ebola Affected Countries
- Sierra Leonean Soul Star Azania to Deliver Shetek Conference Keynote Address
Sport
-
YAD Celebrates ITC Graduation and Youth Cohesion Match in a Grand StyleYAD organized today its long awaited certification and graduation ceremony in Kenema city. The ceremony which took place at the organization’s headquarters at Duawoh Street, attracted hundreds of participants...
- More »
- Death of the Olympic Games: A Celebration of Discipline.
- How Do You Solve A Problem Called “Mourhino”?
Critique Column
-
Charity Begins at Home: Does that include politics?Abdulai Mansaray, Author When President Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh conceded defeat in the recently concluded democratic elections in The Gambia, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief....
- More »
- Here we go again - Thunder In Paradise: Episode 2
- The “No Vacancy” APC Mantra: a Recipe for Disaster?
Europe
-
You Can’t Preach Integration and Practice SegregationThe recent ban on what many will see as the aptly named BURKINI swimwear has become a tilting point in the history of France. There is no doubt that France has unfortunately bore the brunt of extremist...
- More »
- Dozens of Dead Migrants Found Onboard a Lorry in Austria
- Doctor Performed FGM in UK
Middle East/Asia
-
Sierra Leone, UAE Sign Economic and Technical Cooperation AgreementAmb.-Timbo-and-UAE-Economy-minister-smiling-after-signing-agreement. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of Sierra Leone last week signed an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement in...
- More »
- Saudi Arabia is Not Yet Ready to End Clampdown Against Women’s Right
- Ambassador Kamara Clarifies the Smear Campaign over the Kuwaiti House Maids Issue
America
-
The American Presidential Elections: An Autopsy.It took a while to recover from the political coma that was induced by the surprising outcome of the American Presidential elections. But now that Donald trump has been elected by the American Electoral...
- More »
- Countdown begins for Sizzla’s return to New York
- When the Music Changes, So does the dance.
Salone News
-
Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay SaysAbdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone will observe 3 minutes of Silence Monday, November 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the declaration...
- More »
- Freedom of Speech is not a License to Abuse. It is a Responsibility.
- Government to Implement Policy Measures to Tackle Economic Slowdown
Poems
-
Moonlight to Moon LifeAbdulai Mansaray, author You pierce the clouds with your smiling spear Your flicker of light that brings out the cheer In the moonless night of your dark less daze From the bleary eyed to...
- More »
- Shifting Sands.
- An Ode to Charleston-USA.
Random Musing
-
RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.In the midst of our economic fog and descent into bleak house in slow motion, I had planned to reflect in absolute silence as 2016 gave way to this New Year. I mean we all know that we have a messed-up...
- More »
- Here we go again - Thunder in Paradise: Episode 1
- Part 2 - A Country of Pain and Penury: Let’s Face The Real Issues
Others views