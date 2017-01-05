slpp-nec-meeting

SLPP Reaches a Cross-Road: Either to Victory or Total Dissolution

Jan 5th, 2017 · 0 Comment
From L to R: Kandeh Yumkella, Earnest Domahina, John Benjamin, Adrew Keili, Alpha Timbo There has been a seismic shift in power in the National Executive Council (NEC) of Sierra Leone's main opposition SLPP party tonight, after the council voted at its meeting in the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown to expel and suspend some of its most senior executive...
randommusing

RANDOM MUSING: May 2017 Be Rough for Us.

Jan 4th, 2017 · 0 Comment
In the midst of our economic fog and descent into bleak house in slow motion, I had planned to reflect...
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016.

Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.

Dec 30th, 2016 · 0 Comment
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House...
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets with with the West Africa head of delegation during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016

Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?

Dec 26th, 2016 · 0 Comment
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets  with the West Africa heads of delegation during the election crisis...
Proverb Charity begins at home written on a blackboard

Charity Begins at Home: Does that include politics?

Dec 19th, 2016 · 4 Comments
Abdulai Mansaray, Author When President Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh conceded defeat in the...

map-of-sierra-leone

Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay Says

Abdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone...

World News

