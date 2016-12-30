U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump’s Dilemma of the Ghost of Obama.

Dec 30th, 2016 · 0 Comment
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. When the three Wise men visited baby Jesus at this time of the year, they brought with them gold, frankincense and myrrh.  The three gifts had a spiritual meaning: gold as a symbol of kingship on earth, frankincense...
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets with with the West Africa head of delegation during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016 REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Peace is Costly, But is it Worth the Expense?

Dec 26th, 2016 · 0 Comment
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh meets  with the West Africa heads of delegation during the election crisis...
Proverb Charity begins at home written on a blackboard

Charity Begins at Home: Does that include politics?

Dec 19th, 2016 · 4 Comments
Abdulai Mansaray, Author When President Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh conceded defeat in the...
koroma-in-china

Here we go again – Thunder In Paradise: Episode 2

Dec 8th, 2016 · 0 Comment
“We rode over what they have called the longest bridge in the world, which is over 40 kilometers and...
fb_img_1479170078191

The “No Vacancy” APC Mantra: a Recipe for Disaster?

Dec 8th, 2016 · 0 Comment
Farook A. K. Sesay, author PRESIDENT YAHYA JAMMEH’s inglorious defeat in last week’s presidential...

map-of-sierra-leone

Sierra Leone to Commemorate End of Ebola With 3-minutes of Silence, Government Spokesman Bayraytay Says

Abdulan Bayraytay, Government of Sierra Leone Spokesperson The government and people of Sierra Leone...

