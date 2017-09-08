APN Rallies Support for Sierra Leone and Democratic Republic of Congo

Press release September 8, 2017

The African Philanthropy Network is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after hundreds of inhabitants were killed in landslides in both countries during the past week.

More than 500 people were killed and over 600 are still missing after mudslides in the Sierra Leone capital of Freetown last week. The country is now facing a threat of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Last week about 200 people were killed in northeastern DRC after a landslide swept through a fishing village on the banks of Lake Albert in Ituri province.

The chances of finding survivors in Sierra Leone decreases each day amid calls for the evacuation of another 10 000 people living on an unstable hillside in Freetown. The country has appealed for international support.

“News of the devastating loss of life in Sierra Leone and the DRC should propel us all to support those coping with the aftermath. African philanthropy organisations need to lead the call to support Sierra Leone and DRC,” said APN chairperson Dr Bhekinkosi Moyo.

“The African Philanthropy Network will be working with our colleagues in West Africa to support Sierra Leone and with partners in East and southern Africa to support the people of the DRC in any way possible,” said Dr Moyo.

“We want the people of Sierra Leone and DRC to know that our thoughts are with them at this difficult time but we want to do more – we want to actively encourage efforts to raise financial support among African counterparts to help deal with the crisis,” added Dr Moyo.

Those wanting to give any support to the crisis areas can reach out to the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) in Accra, Ghana or the Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF) in Nairobi, Kenya. Details are included below.

“We are aware that most of the need will follow after the emergency phase and this is where we commit ourselves to finding lasting solutions,” said Dr Moyo.

About African Philanthropy Network

The Africa Philanthropy Network (APN) is a continent-wide network of African grantmaking organizations and other philanthropic actors that facilitates experience-sharing and learning among established and emerging African philanthropic institutions. APN aims to consolidate the voice of African philanthropy to address social injustice and development issues on the continent.

To support Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), from anywhere in Africa please deposit funds into

Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF)

Bank Name: NIC Bank Limited

Account Name: Kenya Community Development Foundation

Account No: 1000016183

Branch Name: Prestige

Branch Code: 41111

Swift Code: NINCKENA

Currency: Kenya Shillings (Kes)

Or for the US Dollar payments

Bank name: NIC Bank Limited

Account Name: Kenya Community Development Foundation

Account No: 1000020946

Branch Name: Prestige

Branch Code: 41111

Swift Code: NINCKENA

Currency: US Dollar (US$)

Please put the name of the donor and specify that the amount is for the DRC as well as any contact details. Please refer all enquiries to Susan Odongo, Team Leader in Policy, Research & Advocacy at susan.odongo@kcdf.or.ke

To support Sierra Leone from anywhere in Africa use the following ways:

To donate by expresspay, go to https://expresspaygh.com/services.php. Select AWDF and follow the online instructions.

To make a donation via wire transfer, please use the following information:

Account Name: AWDF/Fundraising Account Number: 064/1008737 Bank Name: Barclays Bank Ghana Limited Bank Address: P O Box 2949 High Street Branch: Accra Swift Code: BARCGHAC

Individuals located in Ghana can make a deposit into our cedi account:

Account Name: AWDF/Fundraising Account Number: 048/1014077 Bank Name: Barclays Bank Ghana Limited Bank Address: P O Box 2949 High Street Branch: Accra

Please put the name of the donor and specify that the amount is for Sierra Leone as well as any contact details. Please refer all enquiries to Abigail Burgesson, Special Programmes Manager, at abigail@awdf.org.

Ends/

For more information or interviews, contact:

Mathe Griffiths

Advocacy Intern

011 888 0140 / 072 656 2708

media@africaphilanthropy.org