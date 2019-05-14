Ministry of Youth Affairs

Stadium Hostels, Second Floor

Freetown

13th May, 2019

CONDUCT OF THE DISTRICT YOUTH COUNCIL ELECTIONS

The Ministry of Youth Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the District Council Elections will be held on Wednesday, 15th May, 2019 across the country.

The 2014 National Youth Policy makes it mandatory on the Ministry of Youth Affairs to establish and supervise Youth Councils at National, District (DYC) and Chiefdom levels (CYC).

In tandem with this mandate, the Ministry has successfully conducted the Youth Council Elections in all Chiefdoms and is currently working in collaboration with the National Youth Commission, National Youth Service and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to conduct the District Council Elections. One of the key mandates of the DYC among host of others is to effectively support and efficiently monitor Government policies and programs implemented on Free Quality Education, Free Healthcare Initiative, Hands Off Our Girls Campaign, Teenage Pregnancy, Youth Violence and Gender Based Violence.

The Ministry and NEC wish to further state that they have agreed and designed guidelines on procedures, qualifications and other requirements on the eligibility of candidates.

District stakeholders are admonished to support the process and ensure that all applicants vying for positions such as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Financial Secretary, PRO and Project Officer meet the requirements therein.

Young persons wishing to contest for District Executive positions shall now apply. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Sierra Leone Police will provide security throughout the process.

Signed

AL Sorie

Permanent Secretary