MEDIA BRIEF

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE GUMA VALLEY WATER COMPANY DISTRICT METERING AREA (DMA) PIPE REHABILITATION AND KIOSK DEMONSTRATION

The Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit (MCCU) will on Friday October 16th, 2020 officially launch the District Metering Area (DMA) Pipe Rehabilitation and Kiosks Demonstration project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC). The DMA activity is part of the $44.4 Million Sierra Leone Threshold Programme grant which is funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States of America.

The project aims to improve GVWC's operations by reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW) in the Aberdeen and Kingtom communities. This intervention is essential to laying the foundation for the financially viable provision of water services. If this pilot project is successful, it can be incrementally scaled up to cover the rest of greater Freetown.

Funds for the DMA project are estimated at $4.12 Million and it is expected to benefit over 38,000 people in the Aberdeen and Kingtom communities.

The project is expected to achieve the following:

Installation of 3.1-kilometer pipeline

Installation of 1,246 customer meters to private homes

Removal of 15.6 kilometer spaghetti pipes

Safe disposal of 380 meters Asbestos pipes

Installation of 71 Manifolds

Construction of 11 water kiosks

Establishment of a digital control room for remote monitoring of the system

42 Project Affected Persons fully compensated

MCCU has been supporting Guma Valley Water Company to build its capacity to deliver sustainable water services to the people within its coverage area. This demonstration activity will provide Guma an on-the-ground practicum to test and develop sustainable service improvement and delivery systems that can be institutionalized across its service area.

The construction phase commenced on February 21, 2020 and will be completed in January 2021.