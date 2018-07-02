Our Words Should Be Translated Into Action……President Bio tells AU

The Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on Saturday 30th June urged the African Union that their words should be translated into action to ensure peace and stability in Africa.

Addressing Heads of State, Foreign Ministers and officials of African Union during the Peace and Security Council meeting at the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, President Bio said: “Our Council also needs to do more than just issuing strongly worded communiqués”, adding that, “It should be borne in mind that words should be translated into action by putting in place punitive measures such as sanctions, especially for those who hinder the peace process as the case may be.”