Parliament Approves Presidential Nominees

With a lot of praises Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday 2nd August 2018 unanimously approved 41 Presidential nominees to fill various local and international positions.

Among the approved Presidential appointees are Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors, Heads of High Commissions, Chief Executive Officers, and Chairmen of Boards among others.

Presenting the nominees for possible approval the leader of Government Business Hon. Sidi Mohamed Tunis, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, said during the various interview sessions they reminded the nominees about Subsection 2 and 3 of Article 8.

He maintained that the eleventh Report of the first session of the Committee portrays the unanimous views of the Committee.

Seconding the motion Hon Mathew Nyuma said the nominees despite being supporters and sympathizers of the SLPP were not appointed on political patronage but on merit, which he is confidence they will fulfill.

He called on them to serve the country rather than political interest especially the Ambassadors who will be the official representatives of the Country internationally, reminding them about Section 61 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone that gives the President the power to hire and fire.

Hon. Shiaka Sama an Independent Member of Parliament from Pujehun disclosed the nominees before them portrays national characters, adding that the President Bio did met the criteria he is looking out for on Political nominees.

Hon Sama went further appreciated former President Koroma for appointing young people in his office, disclosing that President Bio is currently appointing competent and hardworking young people and women into positions of trust.

The Leader of the Coalition reminded President Bio about the youth unemployment statistic, which according to him is very bad at the moment, disclosing that divisive partisan politics have plagued the nation.

He called on President Bio to do more on appointing youth and women who have suffered a lot.

Hon Emilia Lolloh Tongi another Independent MP from Constituency 001 Kailahun called on the proposed Chief Executive Officer of the Road Maintenance Fund Skeku Mamoud Kanneh to ensure the roads are repaired stating “Sierra Leoneans lack maintenance culture”.

She disclosed that it is not how much you live that matters but best you live, urging the proposed Ambassadors to do their utmost best in representing the country in accordance with international best practice.

According to Hon Foday Mario of Constituency 057 Kambia district representing the National Grand Coalition (NCG) their purpose of being in Parliament is not to oppose good things but to provide adequate and effective support in nation building.

The deputy Leader of the All Peoples Congress in Parliament Hon Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, expressed thanks and appreciation to President Bio for his appointment and reminded him about the country’s relationship with France as there is the need for a representation in France by the creation of an Embassy in France and other countries.

The Leader of Government Business and the House Hon. Tunis assured the House that plans are on the way to open an Embassy in France and other countries within the shortest possible time.

He commended colleague MP’s for their support and contributions towards the approval of the nominees who will be representing the country locally and internationally.

The approved nominees are:

Mr Umaru Dumbuya-Chairman Sierra Leone Marine Time Administration

Dr Francis Mustapha Kaikai-Permanent Representative, Sierra Leone Mission to the United Nations, New York

Mr Saffa Woya Rogers-Deputy Ambassador to Beijing

Dr Brima Patrick Kapuwa-Ambassador to Ethiopia

Mr Eddie Sidikie Massally-Ambassador to Liberia

Mr Hamid Taal- Deputy Ambassador to Guinea

Mr Hassan Alimamy Bangura-Ambassador to Guinea

Dr M’bamba Lamin Baryoh-Ambassador to Germany

Mr Tamba John Sylvanus Lamina-High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Ambassador Alie Badara Kamara-Ambasador to Iran

Mr Samuel Tamba Musa-Ambassador to Brussels

Mrs Francess Virginia Anderson-High Commissioner to Ghana

Mr Kathos Jibao Matta-Ambassador South Korea

Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma-Ambassador to Senegal

Madam Lucretia Marian Shereef- High Commissioner to the Gambia

Dr Sao-Kpato Hannah Isatta Max-Kyne-Deputy Commissioner National Commission for Social Action

Alhaji Banie Ellah Seisay-Member Public Service Commission

Mr Peter Joseph Francis-High Commissioner to Kenya

Solomon Momoh Christopher Gembeh-High Commissioner to Nigeria

Mr Charlie Haffner-Chairman Monument and Relics Commission

Morlai Fofanah-Ambassador to Egypt

Haja Ishata Thomas-Ambassador to Kuwait

Joseph Mustapha Hazeley-Deputy Ambassador to Liberia

Harold Bundu Saffa-Deputy Ambassador to Belgium

Samuel Housman Buggie Saffa-Deputy Ambassador to Switzerland

Mohamed Hassan Koroma-Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Ms Victoria Mangay Sulimani-Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Dr Lansana Gberie-Ambassador to Switzerland

Dr Ibrahim Jalloh-Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Yongowa-Ambassador to Russia

Rashid Sesay-Ambassador to United Arab Emirate

Ms Agnes Kumba Dugba-Macauley-Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Mr Jonathan Arthur Derrick Leigh-Deputy Ambassador to Germany

Dr Michael Imran Kanu-Deputy Permanent Representative Legal Affairs to the United Nations

Sheku Mahmoud Kanneh-CEO Road Maintenance Fund Administration

Mr Atumani Dainkeh-Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia

Ing Mohamed Allieu Jalloh-Chairman Sierra Leone Water Company

Mohamed Onanah Jalloh-Executive Director National Youth Service

Mr M.R Koroma-Member Public Service Commission

Mohamed Sherka Kargbo-Chairman Board of Director SIERRATEL

By Alhaji Manika Kamara