Oh Pius, here lies your crest
Your life, you lived with zest
With piety, you worshipped the truth
With bravery, your armoured steel of suit
When all around you feigned the truth
You stood tall and bellowed your flute
Even in the face of naked brute
You stood your ground and took the boot
Many times over, you were carolled under
And confined within the walls called Pademba.
For crimes committed, by those who plundered
Your nation’s wealth and left to suffer.
You gave voice, to the voiceless
And power to the powerless
Your thirst for the truth, never made you less
Your bravery uncouth, made you fearless.
But here lies Pius, in his lifeless prime
Left bold footprints, on our sands of time
For others to follow, where no one dared
For a calling, that left him endeared
Generations unborn, will trace your footprints
To the darkest corners of limitless limits.
For the pious piety of your brave ink
With brute force, that they tried to sink.
When all around you, drank from the well of sycophancy
You stood tall, from the madding crowd of tyranny.
Toe to toe, you never cowered from their lunacy
But you braved insane brutality, to protect my sanity.
And here lies immortality, buried in your footnotes
That I should follow, and take full note
Of the price you paid, to keep me afloat
From the dregs of society, that sank my boat.
No ink can coat, your paintwork in journals
But your old sage writings will engender
While you are laid to rest
Just remember, you were the best.
You said your piece, so rest in peace
You said no peace without justice
You’ve gone to your maker
Your life will never be over.
