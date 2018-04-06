PRESS RELEASE

Office of the President
It has pleased the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, to establish a Governance Transition Team with the following Terms of Reference (ToR):
- Serve as Focal Point for the Interface with the Out-Going APC Government of former President Ernest Koroma and In-Coming Government of President Julius Maada Bio
- Conduct an immediate Stock-Taking Exercise of the State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs)
- Submit an overview of the current State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)
- Submit a Comprehensive Report to the President and Vice President for immediate consideration
Composition:
- Professor David J. Francis: Chair of Transition Team
- Abass Bundu
- Morie Manyeh
- Kona Koroma
- Jacob Jusu Saffa
- Alhaji Kanja Sesay
- Alie Kabbah
- PC Charles Caulker
- Melrose Kargbo
- Suahilo Koroma
- Umaru Napoleon Koroma
- Denis Sandy: Secretary to Governance Transition Team
END
STATE HOUSE
FREETOWN 6TH APRIL 2018
