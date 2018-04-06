PRESS RELEASE

It has pleased the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, to establish a Governance Transition Team with the following Terms of Reference (ToR):

  1. Serve as Focal Point for the Interface with the Out-Going APC Government of former President Ernest Koroma and In-Coming Government of President Julius Maada Bio
  2. Conduct an immediate Stock-Taking Exercise of the State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs)
  3. Submit an overview of the current State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)
  4. Submit a Comprehensive Report to the President and Vice President for immediate consideration

Composition:

  1. Professor David J. Francis: Chair of Transition Team
  2. Abass Bundu
  3. Morie Manyeh
  4. Kona Koroma
  5. Jacob Jusu Saffa
  6. Alhaji Kanja Sesay
  7. Alie Kabbah
  8. PC Charles Caulker
  9. Melrose Kargbo
  10. Suahilo Koroma
  11. Umaru Napoleon Koroma
  12. Denis Sandy: Secretary to Governance Transition Team

 

6TH APRIL 2018

