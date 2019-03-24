SLRSA Deputy Executive Director Takes Road Safety To Mile 38 Police

Deputy Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), Ibrahim Sannoh, has engaged senior police management at the mile 38 check point on road safety and the need to enforce all road safety laws to reduce the spate of road accident.

This came in the wake of the high rate of death caused by road accidents and road traffic crashes, according to a recent data, which the SLRSA Deputy Executive Director says accounts for over five hundred deaths every year.

The Deputy Executive Director said his visit was deliberate and aimed at effectively and efficiently engaging the traffic police and other road users to support the SLRSA in achieving a national road safety.

Whilst addressing cross section of the Sierra Leone police, Military personnel, Road safety corps and forestry guards, he said over loading, drink driving, over speeding, lack of triangular reflectors in case of breakdown , defected lights and use of jerry cans as fuel tanks for trailers are responsible for major accidents in the country.

“Under the New Direction, our responsibility is to our citizens,” he said, adding that “we were appointed by His Excellency Julius Maada Bio to fulfill our promise in having a better and a well secured road network and transport system.”

He said they cannot work in isolation that is why they are partnering with key stakeholders like the forces to enforce the law and ensure that users strictly abide by all laws legislated in the country.

According to him, the police and the road safety corps are always on the streets to ensure road safety, but road traffic crashes are still on the increase. This ugly trend, he said, must be reversed as “the life of every Sierra Leonean despite his or her social status is equally important.”

Despite the challenges confronted by the authority, Mr. Sannoh said they have established thirteen offices across the country in order to achieve the authority’s mandate. He assured that he will continue to engage the traffic police and sensitize the road users especially the commercial drivers.

The SLRSA boss registered his authority’s commitment on incentives and other emoluments for border or check point staff to motivate them in the discharge of their duties.

The Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of Traffic Management and Road Safety, Sahr Senesie, said they have a duty to their citizens and the state. He admonished that they should not compromise their integrity which is key in upholding the fundamental principles in policing. He appealed that, “we should be our brothers’ keeper.”

The personnel expressed similar sentiments in showering praises at the SLRSA’s Deputy Executive Director and said that his leadership style is second to none since the establishment of the authority.