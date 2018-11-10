Stone Miner In Kenema Impregnates Daughter

Joseph Karim, a stone miner, has been committed to High Court in Kenema during his last appearance in the Magistrate Court No. 1 before the Magistrate Alhaji Sulaiman Koroma. Karim is charged with Incest contrary to Section 10(1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012. According to the particulars of offence Joseph Karim between January 29th to 21st October 2018 at Looking Town, Nyandeyama New site Nongowa chiefdom had sexual intercourse with his biological 16-year old daughter. According to the young victim, her father first tampered with her in the bush where they used to mine stone and he gave her Le2,000. She said her late mother gave birth to seven children and three children are alive. She said they make their living through stone mining but often their income is far short of their financial needs. The accused told the Court that since the death of his wife he has made several efforts to remarry. According to the accused, this situation lead him to rape his daughter.