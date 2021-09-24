Tribute to Marie Francoise Ajinetu Chou-Chou Atta

Marie-Francoise Ajinetu Chou-Chou Atta was born in Lagos Nigeria on September 12, 1961, second child of Delphine King and eldest child of Abdul Aziz Atta.

She peacefully passed away in London on July 13, 2021. While growing up in Freetown, Chou-Chou as she was fondly called by family members and relatives enjoyed football/soccer with us her cousins in the yard in central Freetown, Sierra Leone.

In the United States, Chou-Chou started piano Lessons. After completing Junior High School in the USA, she returned to Lagos, Nigeria to join her father’s family. She subsequently enrolled at Queens College where she passed the O Level exams. She then proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University.

She was accepted at Bradford University in the UK where she pursued Chemical Engineering. Upon completion of studies at Bradford University she returned to Lagos, Nigeria

Eventually, she returned to London where she did the St. Louis de Montfort consecration to Our Lady followed by devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Towards the end of her life nothing matters to Chou-Chou “ except Christ and doing His Will. Also keeping the commandment of love of God and neighbour and forgiveness of one’s enemies.

Chou Chou is survived by her sister, two brothers, numerous cousins, nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles

Dr. Eustace Edassaba King, PhD younger cousin of Chou Chou shares this tribute:

YET ANOTHER ROSE PLUCKED FROM OUR HEARTS

TEARS TRAVERSING THE PATH OF OUR MEMORIES

ALTHOUGH THE ANGER, THE PAIN, THE SORROW, THE SILENCE AND THE MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

LOVE TRANSCENDS ALL, AND LOVE REMAINS DOMINANT IN ALL OUR CORRELATIONS

THEREFORE, LET LOVE BLOSSOMAS THE DOVE THAT PLUCKED THE ROSE FROM OUR HEARTS

CHOU CHOU, REST IN PARADISE AND MAY GOD’S PERPETUAL LIGHT SHINE ON YOU

CUM AUTEM ALIQUIS FIT AMORIN MEMORIA, ET MEMORIA PRUDENS HEREDITAS (WHEN SOMEONE YOU LOVES BECOMES A MEMORY, THE MEMORY BECOMES A TREASURE.

LOVE,

EDASSABA

Chou Chou, you will always be cherished and forever loved! Dennis