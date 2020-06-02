WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN

When I go down on my knees, in prayer and protest.

You kneel on my neck, in hatred and conquest.

That my prayers and protests are un-American

You dish out hatred and conquest to silence the pelican.

I worry about Corona, a virus that is pandemic

But you are the Corona, the virus that is systemic.

Kept me locked down, as protection from the virus

My rights and humanity kneed, by fibrous virus.

With batons, bullets, spray and hate

You wear a uniform, to legitimise your hate.

With uniformed shield as law enforcement

You pigmented into a crime enforcement

For centuries, you said I have human rights

For generations, you preached equal rights.

You sanctioned my country for abusing human rights.

While in your back yard, you know no human rights.

Weaned and freed from slavery to freedom

You freed my hands but kept my mind in chains.

You struggle with the racial confluence

That built your nation with such incongruence

With hands in pockets, you claim to restrain

While I lay lifeless, under your knee of disdain.

With reckless abandon, you claimed to detain

Your hands in pockets, full of bloodstain

My knee is for prayers and for protests.

Yours to suppress and to transgress.

In croaked choke, I say I can’t breathe.

With seethed hate, you cover me in wreath

With guns and bullets, I protest your lockdown.

I get no spray, no bullets, no guns or chaos.

Because I’m not brown, not black and got POTUS.

But me brown, crack downed in face down.

Because your face, can’t be my face

Your race hate, which is common place

Not the same face, in the same place

Your haze my face, to take my place.

Let us break bread together on our knees

Cause when I fall on my knees

With my face to the rising sun